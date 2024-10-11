How to watch today's Hungary vs Netherlands Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Hungary and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hungary will take on Netherlands in the Nations League at the Puskas Arena on Friday.

With four points from their first two matches, Netherlands are tied with Germany and will need a win here to claim a lead at the top of the group standings.

Hungary are chasing their first win of the group stage and will be hoping they can make the home advantage count.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Hungary vs Netherlands online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Hungary vs Netherlands kick-off time

Date: October 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.45 pm ET Venue: Puskas Arena

The match will be played at the Puskas Arena on Friday. For fans in the US, kick-off will be at 2.45 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Hungary team news

Hungary manager Marco Rossi has called up a familiar group for October's matches.

RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi is notably absent. In Gulacsi's place, uncapped Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Balazs Toth has been called up.

Hungary possible XI: Dibusz; Botka, Dardai, Orban; Bolla, A. Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dibusz, Szappanos, Tóth Defenders: Kerkez, Orbán, Szalai, Balogh, Dárdai, Yaakobishvili, Lang, Fiola, Botka, Vas, Gergényi Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Schäfer, Gazdag, Nagy, Kleinheisler, Bolla, Styles, Négo, Dárdai, Nagy, Kata, Nikitscher Forwards: Sallai, Varga, Ádám, Csoboth, Horváth

Netherlands team news

Several players from last month's fixtures are unavailable for the Netherlands. Arsenal's Jurrien Timber, Manchester City's Nathan Ake and Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners have withdrawn from the squad.

Netherlands possible XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van de Ven, Hato; Gravenberch, Reijnders; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Zirkzee.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Verbruggen, Olij Defenders: De Ligt, Van Dijk, Frimpong, Geertruida, Van Hecke, Hato, Dumfries Midfielders: Reijnders, Q. Timber, Schouten, Simons, Gravenberch Forwards: Weghorst, Gakpo, Kluivert, Malen, Brobbey, Zirkzee

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/10/13 Netherlands 8 - 1 Hungary World Cup qualifier 12/09/12 Hungary 1 - 4 Netherlands World Cup qualifier 30/03/11 Netherlands 5 - 3 Hungary Euros 26/03/11 Hungary 0 - 4 Netherlands Euros 05/06/10 Netherlands 6 - 1 Hungary Friendly

Useful links