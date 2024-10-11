How to watch today's Hungary vs Netherlands Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Hungary will take on Netherlands in the Nations League at the Puskas Arena on Friday.
With four points from their first two matches, Netherlands are tied with Germany and will need a win here to claim a lead at the top of the group standings.
Hungary are chasing their first win of the group stage and will be hoping they can make the home advantage count.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Hungary vs Netherlands online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Hungary vs Netherlands kick-off time
|Date:
|October 11, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2.45 pm ET
|Venue:
|Puskas Arena
The match will be played at the Puskas Arena on Friday. For fans in the US, kick-off will be at 2.45 pm ET.
Team news & squads
Hungary team news
Hungary manager Marco Rossi has called up a familiar group for October's matches.
RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi is notably absent. In Gulacsi's place, uncapped Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Balazs Toth has been called up.
Hungary possible XI: Dibusz; Botka, Dardai, Orban; Bolla, A. Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dibusz, Szappanos, Tóth
|Defenders:
|Kerkez, Orbán, Szalai, Balogh, Dárdai, Yaakobishvili, Lang, Fiola, Botka, Vas, Gergényi
|Midfielders:
|Szoboszlai, Schäfer, Gazdag, Nagy, Kleinheisler, Bolla, Styles, Négo, Dárdai, Nagy, Kata, Nikitscher
|Forwards:
|Sallai, Varga, Ádám, Csoboth, Horváth
Netherlands team news
Several players from last month's fixtures are unavailable for the Netherlands. Arsenal's Jurrien Timber, Manchester City's Nathan Ake and Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners have withdrawn from the squad.
Netherlands possible XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van de Ven, Hato; Gravenberch, Reijnders; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Zirkzee.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Flekken, Verbruggen, Olij
|Defenders:
|De Ligt, Van Dijk, Frimpong, Geertruida, Van Hecke, Hato, Dumfries
|Midfielders:
|Reijnders, Q. Timber, Schouten, Simons, Gravenberch
|Forwards:
|Weghorst, Gakpo, Kluivert, Malen, Brobbey, Zirkzee
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|12/10/13
|Netherlands 8 - 1 Hungary
|World Cup qualifier
|12/09/12
|Hungary 1 - 4 Netherlands
|World Cup qualifier
|30/03/11
|Netherlands 5 - 3 Hungary
|Euros
|26/03/11
|Hungary 0 - 4 Netherlands
|Euros
|05/06/10
|Netherlands 6 - 1 Hungary
|Friendly