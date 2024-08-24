This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Gotham vs Portland Thorns NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Gotham FC and Portland Thorns, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gotham will resume their NWSL campaign with a game against Portland Thorns at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Only four points separate these two teams in the standings after 16 rounds. Both these teams have lost only one out of their last five fixtures and will be confident heading into this fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Gotham vs Portland Thorns online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Gotham vs Portland Thorns kick-off time

Date:August 24, 2024
Kick-off time:2.30 pm ET
Venue:Red Bull Arena

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Gotham team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Gotham camp ahead of their friendly against Portland Thorns.

They will be seven points behind leaders Orlando Pride and will be desperate to close that gap.

Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Nighswonger, Davidson, Sonnett, Freeman; Martin; Dunn, Sheehan, Ryan, Zerboni; Stevens.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Betos, A. Smith, Berger, Miller
Defenders:Nighswonger, Bruninha, O'Hara, Torres, Edmonds, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Lopez
Midfielders:Sonnett, Zerboni, Martin, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan
Forwards:Gonzalez, Williams, Stevens, Dunn, T. Smith, Purce, Stengel

Portland Thorns team news

Portland Thorns have no injury concerns to deal with ahead of their clash against Gotham FC.

Sophia Smith remains their most important player in the final third. She has scored 10 goals and registered six assists so far this season.

Portland Thorns possible XI: Hogan; Reyes, Müller, Sauerbrunn, Hubly; Coffey, Sugita; Smith, Fleming, Linnehan; Sinclair.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Alvarado, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal
Defenders:Hubly, Klingenberg, Nally, Obaze, Payne, Provenzano, Reyes, Sauerbrunn
Midfielders:Coffey, Fleming, McKenzie, Moultrie, Muller, Sheva, Sugita, Wade-Katoa
Forwards:Beckie, D'Aquila, Dias, Linnehan, Sinclair, Smith

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
25/03/24Portland Thorns 0 - 1 Gotham FCNWSL
06/11/23Portland Thorns 0 - 1 E Gotham FCNWSL
08/10/23Portland Thorns 1 - 0 Gotham FCNWSL
10/07/23Gotham FC 2 - 1 Portland ThornsNWSL
02/10/22Gotham FC 3 - 3 Portland ThornsNWSL

Useful links

