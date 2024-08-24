How to watch today's Gotham vs Portland Thorns NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Gotham will resume their NWSL campaign with a game against Portland Thorns at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.
Only four points separate these two teams in the standings after 16 rounds. Both these teams have lost only one out of their last five fixtures and will be confident heading into this fixture.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch
How to watch Gotham vs Portland Thorns online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo and Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Gotham vs Portland Thorns kick-off time
|Date:
|August 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Red Bull Arena
The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Gotham team news
There are no fresh injury concerns in the Gotham camp ahead of their friendly against Portland Thorns.
They will be seven points behind leaders Orlando Pride and will be desperate to close that gap.
Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Nighswonger, Davidson, Sonnett, Freeman; Martin; Dunn, Sheehan, Ryan, Zerboni; Stevens.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Betos, A. Smith, Berger, Miller
|Defenders:
|Nighswonger, Bruninha, O'Hara, Torres, Edmonds, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Lopez
|Midfielders:
|Sonnett, Zerboni, Martin, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan
|Forwards:
|Gonzalez, Williams, Stevens, Dunn, T. Smith, Purce, Stengel
Portland Thorns team news
Portland Thorns have no injury concerns to deal with ahead of their clash against Gotham FC.
Sophia Smith remains their most important player in the final third. She has scored 10 goals and registered six assists so far this season.
Portland Thorns possible XI: Hogan; Reyes, Müller, Sauerbrunn, Hubly; Coffey, Sugita; Smith, Fleming, Linnehan; Sinclair.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alvarado, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal
|Defenders:
|Hubly, Klingenberg, Nally, Obaze, Payne, Provenzano, Reyes, Sauerbrunn
|Midfielders:
|Coffey, Fleming, McKenzie, Moultrie, Muller, Sheva, Sugita, Wade-Katoa
|Forwards:
|Beckie, D'Aquila, Dias, Linnehan, Sinclair, Smith
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|25/03/24
|Portland Thorns 0 - 1 Gotham FC
|NWSL
|06/11/23
|Portland Thorns 0 - 1 E Gotham FC
|NWSL
|08/10/23
|Portland Thorns 1 - 0 Gotham FC
|NWSL
|10/07/23
|Gotham FC 2 - 1 Portland Thorns
|NWSL
|02/10/22
|Gotham FC 3 - 3 Portland Thorns
|NWSL