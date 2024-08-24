How to watch today's Gotham vs Portland Thorns NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Gotham FC and Portland Thorns, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gotham will resume their NWSL campaign with a game against Portland Thorns at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Only four points separate these two teams in the standings after 16 rounds. Both these teams have lost only one out of their last five fixtures and will be confident heading into this fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Gotham vs Portland Thorns online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Gotham vs Portland Thorns kick-off time

Date: August 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.30 pm ET Venue: Red Bull Arena

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Gotham team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Gotham camp ahead of their friendly against Portland Thorns.

They will be seven points behind leaders Orlando Pride and will be desperate to close that gap.

Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Nighswonger, Davidson, Sonnett, Freeman; Martin; Dunn, Sheehan, Ryan, Zerboni; Stevens.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Betos, A. Smith, Berger, Miller Defenders: Nighswonger, Bruninha, O'Hara, Torres, Edmonds, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Lopez Midfielders: Sonnett, Zerboni, Martin, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan Forwards: Gonzalez, Williams, Stevens, Dunn, T. Smith, Purce, Stengel

Portland Thorns team news

Portland Thorns have no injury concerns to deal with ahead of their clash against Gotham FC.

Sophia Smith remains their most important player in the final third. She has scored 10 goals and registered six assists so far this season.

Portland Thorns possible XI: Hogan; Reyes, Müller, Sauerbrunn, Hubly; Coffey, Sugita; Smith, Fleming, Linnehan; Sinclair.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alvarado, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal Defenders: Hubly, Klingenberg, Nally, Obaze, Payne, Provenzano, Reyes, Sauerbrunn Midfielders: Coffey, Fleming, McKenzie, Moultrie, Muller, Sheva, Sugita, Wade-Katoa Forwards: Beckie, D'Aquila, Dias, Linnehan, Sinclair, Smith

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/03/24 Portland Thorns 0 - 1 Gotham FC NWSL 06/11/23 Portland Thorns 0 - 1 E Gotham FC NWSL 08/10/23 Portland Thorns 1 - 0 Gotham FC NWSL 10/07/23 Gotham FC 2 - 1 Portland Thorns NWSL 02/10/22 Gotham FC 3 - 3 Portland Thorns NWSL

Useful links