+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lynn Williams Gotham 2024Getty Images
NWSL
team-logo
team-logo
Watch with free trial on fubo
GOAL

How to watch today's Gotham vs Bay FC NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

NWSLNJ/NY Gotham FC vs Bay FCNJ/NY Gotham FCBay FC

How to watch the NWSL match between Gotham FC and Bay FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gotham will take on Bay in the NWSL at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Gotham are third in the standings, only three points behind second-placed Washington Spirit. They will be looking to grab that second spot before the campaign comes to an end.

Bay are further back in eighth and will be hoping they can pull off an upset this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Gotham vs Bay online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
IONWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo and ION in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Gotham vs Bay kick-off time

Date:October 5, 2024
Kick-off time:7.30pm ET
Venue:Red Bull Arena

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Gotham FC team news

There have been no significant injury updates reported for Gotham FC ahead of this match.

Lynn Williams made an impactful appearance off the bench in the Champions Cup, netting a hat trick in just over ten minutes. The winger is expected to start on Saturday against Bay FC, aiming to rediscover her scoring form in the NWSL.

Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Nighswonger, Davidson, Sonnett, Bruninha; Sheehan, Martin; Dunn, Lavelle, Ryan; Stevens

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Betos, A. Smith, Berger, Miller
Defenders:Nighswonger, Bruninha, O'Hara, Torres, Edmonds, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Lopez
Midfielders:Sonnett, Zerboni, Martin, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan
Forwards:Gonzalez, Williams, Stevens, Dunn, T. Smith, Purce, Stengel

Bay FC team news

With no injuries to worry about, Bay should be able to field a strong lineup for this fixture.

Asisat Oshoala has been a standout performer for Bay since returning from the Olympics, delivering decisive goals in recent victories.

Bay FC possible XI: Rowland; Dydasco, Menges, Beattie, Malonson; Bailey, Pickett, Anderson; Boade, Oshoala, Kundananji.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rowland, Lowder, Allen, Proulx
Defenders:King, Dydasco, Menges, Beattie, Brewster, Malonson, Pickett, Moreau, Sharples
Midfielders:Doms, Castellanos, Shepherd, Conti, Anderson, Bailey, Loera
Forwards:Marfo, Oshoala, Kundananji, Camberos, Boade, Hill

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
May 2024Bay 0-2 GothamNWSL

Useful links

Advertisement