How to watch today's Gotham vs Bay FC NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Gotham FC and Bay FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gotham will take on Bay in the NWSL at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Gotham are third in the standings, only three points behind second-placed Washington Spirit. They will be looking to grab that second spot before the campaign comes to an end.

Bay are further back in eighth and will be hoping they can pull off an upset this weekend.

How to watch Gotham vs Bay online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and ION in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Gotham vs Bay kick-off time

Date: October 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30pm ET Venue: Red Bull Arena

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Gotham FC team news

There have been no significant injury updates reported for Gotham FC ahead of this match.

Lynn Williams made an impactful appearance off the bench in the Champions Cup, netting a hat trick in just over ten minutes. The winger is expected to start on Saturday against Bay FC, aiming to rediscover her scoring form in the NWSL.

Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Nighswonger, Davidson, Sonnett, Bruninha; Sheehan, Martin; Dunn, Lavelle, Ryan; Stevens

Position Players Goalkeepers: Betos, A. Smith, Berger, Miller Defenders: Nighswonger, Bruninha, O'Hara, Torres, Edmonds, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Lopez Midfielders: Sonnett, Zerboni, Martin, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan Forwards: Gonzalez, Williams, Stevens, Dunn, T. Smith, Purce, Stengel

Bay FC team news

With no injuries to worry about, Bay should be able to field a strong lineup for this fixture.

Asisat Oshoala has been a standout performer for Bay since returning from the Olympics, delivering decisive goals in recent victories.

Bay FC possible XI: Rowland; Dydasco, Menges, Beattie, Malonson; Bailey, Pickett, Anderson; Boade, Oshoala, Kundananji.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rowland, Lowder, Allen, Proulx Defenders: King, Dydasco, Menges, Beattie, Brewster, Malonson, Pickett, Moreau, Sharples Midfielders: Doms, Castellanos, Shepherd, Conti, Anderson, Bailey, Loera Forwards: Marfo, Oshoala, Kundananji, Camberos, Boade, Hill

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2024 Bay 0-2 Gotham NWSL

