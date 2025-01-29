GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

The East-West Shrine Bowl stands as one of the most historic and esteemed college football all-star showcases, bringing together top senior talent from across the country. Beyond highlighting elite players, the game serves a greater cause, supporting the Shriners Children's healthcare system and its dedication to delivering outstanding specialized care for children in need.

From TV coverage to streaming options and a breakdown of key players set to take the stage, GOAL has compiled everything you need to know about the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl.

What is East-West Shrine Bowl?

The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl is set to celebrate its landmark 100th edition this year. This iconic event showcases college football's finest seniors, who face off in a week of rigorous practices that culminate in an action-packed game.

The Shrine Bowl not only gives NFL scouts and fans an up-close look at these athletes' abilities but also provides unparalleled access to evaluate their potential through various media and fan interactions.

Staying true to its name, the game features a classic East versus West format, matching top talent from each coast in a clash of skill and competition, ensuring electrifying gameplay.

Beyond serving as a stage for over 100 NFL hopefuls to make their mark, the East-West Shrine Bowl carries a deeper, more meaningful mission. The event supports Shriners Children's, an organization devoted to enhancing the lives of children in need, offering specialized care for orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord issues, and cleft lip and palate treatments.

East-West Shrine Bowl 2025: Date & kick-off time

The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl will be at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT on Thursday, January 30, 2025. The game is hosted at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The first practice day is Saturday, January 25, before the big game on Tuesday.

Date Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue AT&T Stadium Location Arlington, TX Practices Sat, Jan. 25 - Tue, Jan. 28 (9:15 am to 12:30 pm ET) TV Channel NFL Network Stream Fubo ( Try for free !)

How to watch 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl on TV and stream live online

The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl will air live on NFL Network and stream on NFL+. Viewers can also stream the meet on Fubo. Start your free trial today.

Live stream the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl live on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply.

East-West Shrine Bowl 2025 roster & outlook

Rosters : View the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl rosters here

: View the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl rosters here You can find more information on the East-West Shrine Bowl here

The East-West Shrine Bowl has a storied history of featuring iconic NFL talent. In recent years, stars like 2023 first-round pick Zay Flowers made their mark at the event, while the 2022 game showcased standout performances from Isiah Pacheco and Brock Purdy.

Legends of the game, including Hall of Famers Dick Butkus, Kellen Winslow Sr., Joe Greene, Larry Csonka, and Brett Favre, have graced the field in this prestigious contest. And, of course, the list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Tom Brady, cementing the game’s reputation as a stage for future greatness.

Here is the full list of 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl participants:

Quarterback

Max Brosmer, Minnesota

Brady Cook, Missouri

Kyle McCord, Syracuse

Cam Miller, North Dakota State

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Payton Thorne, Auburn

Running Back

Jaydon Blue, Texas

Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Arizona

Ja'Quinden Jackson, Arkansas

Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida

Corey Kiner, Cincinnati

Phil Mafah, Clemson

Rocket Sanders, South Carolina

Wide Receiver

Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville

Sam Brown, Miami

Jacolby George, Miami

Traeshon Holden, Oregon

Jimmy Horn, Colorado

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn

Dominic Lovett, Georgia

Jackson Meeks, Syracuse

Konata Mumpfield, Pittsburgh

Nick Nash, San Jose State

Isaiah Neyor, Nebraska

Kaden Prather, Maryland

Will Sheppard, Colorado

Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tennessee

Theo Wease Jr., Missouri

Antwane Wells Jr., Mississippi

LaJohntay Wester, Colorado

Ricky White, UNLV

Tight End

Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech

Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn

Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse

Luke Lachey, Iowa

Caden Prieskorn, Mississippi

Carter Runyon, Towson

Ben Yurosek, Georgia

Offensive Line