The East-West Shrine Bowl stands as one of the most historic and esteemed college football all-star showcases, bringing together top senior talent from across the country. Beyond highlighting elite players, the game serves a greater cause, supporting the Shriners Children's healthcare system and its dedication to delivering outstanding specialized care for children in need.
From TV coverage to streaming options and a breakdown of key players set to take the stage, GOAL has compiled everything you need to know about the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl.
What is East-West Shrine Bowl?
The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl is set to celebrate its landmark 100th edition this year. This iconic event showcases college football's finest seniors, who face off in a week of rigorous practices that culminate in an action-packed game.
The Shrine Bowl not only gives NFL scouts and fans an up-close look at these athletes' abilities but also provides unparalleled access to evaluate their potential through various media and fan interactions.
Staying true to its name, the game features a classic East versus West format, matching top talent from each coast in a clash of skill and competition, ensuring electrifying gameplay.
Beyond serving as a stage for over 100 NFL hopefuls to make their mark, the East-West Shrine Bowl carries a deeper, more meaningful mission. The event supports Shriners Children's, an organization devoted to enhancing the lives of children in need, offering specialized care for orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord issues, and cleft lip and palate treatments.
East-West Shrine Bowl 2025: Date & kick-off time
The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl will be at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT on Thursday, January 30, 2025. The game is hosted at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The first practice day is Saturday, January 25, before the big game on Tuesday.
|Date
|Thursday, January 30, 2025
|Time
|8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT
|Venue
|AT&T Stadium
|Location
|Arlington, TX
|Practices
|Sat, Jan. 25 - Tue, Jan. 28 (9:15 am to 12:30 pm ET)
|TV Channel
|NFL Network
|Stream
|Fubo (Try for free!)
How to watch 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl on TV and stream live online
The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl will air live on NFL Network and stream on NFL+. Viewers can also stream the meet on Fubo. Start your free trial today.
East-West Shrine Bowl 2025 roster & outlook
The East-West Shrine Bowl has a storied history of featuring iconic NFL talent. In recent years, stars like 2023 first-round pick Zay Flowers made their mark at the event, while the 2022 game showcased standout performances from Isiah Pacheco and Brock Purdy.
Legends of the game, including Hall of Famers Dick Butkus, Kellen Winslow Sr., Joe Greene, Larry Csonka, and Brett Favre, have graced the field in this prestigious contest. And, of course, the list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Tom Brady, cementing the game’s reputation as a stage for future greatness.
Here is the full list of 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl participants:
Quarterback
- Max Brosmer, Minnesota
- Brady Cook, Missouri
- Kyle McCord, Syracuse
- Cam Miller, North Dakota State
- Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
- Payton Thorne, Auburn
Running Back
- Jaydon Blue, Texas
- Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Arizona
- Ja'Quinden Jackson, Arkansas
- Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida
- Corey Kiner, Cincinnati
- Phil Mafah, Clemson
- Rocket Sanders, South Carolina
Wide Receiver
- Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville
- Sam Brown, Miami
- Jacolby George, Miami
- Traeshon Holden, Oregon
- Jimmy Horn, Colorado
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn
- Dominic Lovett, Georgia
- Jackson Meeks, Syracuse
- Konata Mumpfield, Pittsburgh
- Nick Nash, San Jose State
- Isaiah Neyor, Nebraska
- Kaden Prather, Maryland
- Will Sheppard, Colorado
- Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tennessee
- Theo Wease Jr., Missouri
- Antwane Wells Jr., Mississippi
- LaJohntay Wester, Colorado
- Ricky White, UNLV
Tight End
- Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech
- Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
- Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn
- Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
- Luke Lachey, Iowa
- Caden Prieskorn, Mississippi
- Carter Runyon, Towson
- Ben Yurosek, Georgia
Offensive Line
- Bryce Cabeldue, Kansas
- Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Oregon State
- Jack Conley, Boston College
- Dalton Cooper, Oklahoma State
- Tyler Cooper, Minnesota
- Brandon Crenshaw-Dixon, Florida
- Joshua Gray, Oregon State
- Gus Hartwig, Purdue
- Joe Huber, Wisconsin
- Nash Jones, Texas State
- Drew Kendall, Boston College
- Tim McKay, N.C. State
- Luke Newman, Michigan State
- Thomas Perry, Middlebury
- Hollin Pierce, Rutgers
- Esa Pole, Washington State
- Xavier Truss, Georgia
- Gareth Warren, Lindenwood
- Trey Wedig, Indiana
- Marcus Wehr, Montana State
- Aiden Williams, Minnesota-Duluth
- John Williams, Cincinnati