How to watch today's Derby vs Portsmouth Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Derby and Portsmouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Derby will take on Portsmouth in the Championship at the Pride Park on Friday.

Only four points separate these two teams in the standings. Derby are 17th whereas the visitors are 21st. While the visitors have picked up two wins in their last five games, the hosts are going through a difficult patch of form and are winless in their previous five fixtures.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Derby vs Portsmouth online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Derby vs Portsmouth kick-off time

Championship - Championship Pride Park

The match will be played at the Pride Park on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Derby team news

Derby County are set to miss defender Ryan Nyambe and midfielder David Ozoh for their upcoming fixture due to knee and quad injuries, respectively.

They will be hoping the rest of the squad can turn up for this game, as they are going through a poor winless run.

Portsmouth team news

Portsmouth will be without several players, including Ibane Bowat, Jacob Farrell, Jordan Williams, Conor Shaughnessy, Kusini Yengi, and Mark O'Mahony. Defender Regan Poole's availability is uncertain after he was forced off at halftime during Tuesday's draw with a hamstring concern.

On a positive note for the visitors, Andre Dozzell and Callum Lang have served their one-match suspensions and are expected to return to the starting XI for Friday's away match.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links