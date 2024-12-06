Christian Pulisic: How to watch brand-new soccer documentary about USMNT & AC Milan star for free with Paramount+

With the sporting world at his feet, here's everything you need to know about the new soccer documentary about Christian Pulisic.

Christian Pulisic is one of the most recognisable faces in U.S. soccer, with the playmaker starring for teams such as Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and now the storied Italian powerhouse AC Milan.

Following in the footsteps of other legends of the game who've had their sporting lives immortalised on camera, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Swedish icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 'Golden Balls' David Beckham, and England legend Paul Gascoigne, the world now directs its attention to U.S. star Pulisic in a new docuseries debuting in December 2024.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about 'PULISIC', including where to watch the show and more.

Where to watch Christian Pulisic documentary

You can stream every episode of PULISIC exclusively on Paramount+ with a paid subscription. Whether you sign up for a month or for the year, you'll have full access to the entire show whenever you're ready to binge or catch up on it.

You can subscribe to Paramount+ in a few different ways in the US. You can either sign up to Paramount+ Essential, which gives users access to the service for $7.99 a month or $59.99 per year, which includes limited ads. Alternatively, there's Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, which is an ad-free option (bar live TV and some shows) for $12.99 a month or $119.99 annually. If you're brand-new customer, you will qualify for a free 7-day trial to see what it's like before committing.

When is the Christian Pulisic documentary released?

The debut episode of the highly anticipated Pulisic is available to stream from December 9, 2024, exclusively on Paramount+. The second and third episodes will then be released on a to be determined date in January, 2025.

What's the documentary about?

With the 26-year-old currently playing for Italian giants AC Milan and leading the line for the United States men's national team, the documentary, which is released via Paramount+ this month, will take a look at the player's on-field and off-field antics, as it explores Pulisic's personal and professional life across a number of episodes that'll show exclusively on the streaming platform.

As the footballer prepares for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Canada, Mexico, and his home nation of the United States, viewers will get a glimpse of the real man off the soccer field and learn all about the person who's been an enormous success on it.

Besides interviews and candid chats with the man himself, legends of the game pop up throughout, including the likes of ex AC Milan teammate Olivier Giroud, former USA star striker Clint Dempsey, and the one and only Ibrahimovic. Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, German legend of the game Jurgen KIinsmann, and Italian hero Christian Vieri appear on-screen to discuss the player, with soccer transfers personality Fabrizio Romano also featuring.

Who is Christian Pulisic?

Pulisic started out professionally with Borussia Dortmund, making a name for himself over the course of four years in Germany where he was promoted from youth squad into the senior first team. In 2019, he made a big money switch to English club Chelsea for an eye-watering $73.6 million.

Upon his arrival in London, he became the most expensive North American soccer player in history. He went on to win the UEFA Champions League, as well as the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup with the Blues before trading London for Milan in 2023, where he established himself as Serie A's top scoring American of all time n his debut season.