Atalanta BC v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6Getty Images Sport
Serie A
Unipol Domus
GOAL

How to watch today's Cagliari vs Atalanta Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie AAtalantaCagliari vs AtalantaCagliari

How to watch the Serie A match between Cagliari and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

League leaders Atalanta will take on Cagliari in the Serie A at the Unipol Domus on Saturday. They have a two-point lead at the top of the table over second-placed Napoli and will be confident of extending that gap to remain atop the standings.

Cagliari are at the other end of the table, in 15th place with 14 points after 15 rounds. Heading into this on the back of a defeat to Fiorentina, the hosts will find it even more difficult to deal with the in-form Atalanta.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cagliari vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Cagliari vs Atalanta kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A
Unipol Domus

The match will be played at the Unipol Domus on Saturday, with kick-off at 9 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Cagliari vs Atalanta Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-1-2

71
A. Sherri
28
G. Zappa
26
Y. Mina
6
S. Luperto
3
T. Augello
29
A. Makoumbou
77
Z. Luvumbo
8
M. Adopo
19
N. Zortea
10
N. Viola
91
R. Piccoli
29
M. Carnesecchi
23
S. Kolasinac
77
D. Zappacosta
16
R. Bellanova
4
I. Hien
3
O. Kossounou
13
Ederson
24
L. Samardzic
15
M. de Roon
11
A. Lookman
32
M. Retegui

3-4-1-2

ATAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Davide Nicola

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Gian Piero Gasperini

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

Cagliari team news

Cagliari are enjoying a clean bill of health heading into this fixture. Gianluca Lapadula has resumed full training after missing last week’s game in Florence and could make his return to action.

Atalanta team news

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini will remain without Gianluca Scamacca and Juan Cuadrado, both sidelined through injury.

Defender Giorgio Scalvini is also doubtful for this match. But there is good news as well, as Davide Zappacosta has recovered from his injury and may feature in the squad.

Form

CGL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ATA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

CGL

Last 5 matches

ATA

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

5

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

