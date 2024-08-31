How to watch today's Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Burnley will take on Blackburn in the Championship at Turf Moor on Saturday.
The visitors are third in the standings and are unbeaten after the first three rounds. Burnley are a point behind Blackburn and are heading into this fixture on the back of two defeats in a row.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Burnley vs Blackburn online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Burnley vs Blackburn kick-off time
|Date:
|August 31, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.30 am ET
|Venue:
|Turf Moor
The match will be played at Turf Moor on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 am ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Burnley team news
Burnley are still missing forward Mike Tresor as the Belgian continues to recover from a leg injury.
The Clarets are also without Nathan Redmond until October as he recovers from a knee injury.
Burnley predicted XI: Hladky; Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires; Vitinho, Cullen, Brownhill, Hountondji; Foster, Rodriguez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Trafford, Green, Hladký
|Defenders:
|Al-Dakhil, Vitinho, Roberts, O'Shea, Delcroix, Beyer, Ekdal, Pires, Egan-Riley, Estève, Sambo, McNally
|Midfielders:
|Zaroury, Trésor, Berge, Odobert, Benson, Koleosho, Redmond, Ramsey, Brownhill, Cullen, Guðmundsson, Twine, Massengo
|Forwards:
|Weghorst, Amdouni, Foster, Obafemi, Rodriguez, Hountondji, Agyei
Blackburn team news
Blackburn's center-back options are reduced with Scott Wharton out for the rest of the year due to a cruciate ligament injury.
There are no fresh injury concerns for the team ahead of their trip to Turf Moor.
Blackburn predicted XI: Pears; Brittain, Carter, Hyam, Pickering; Tronstad, Travis, Rankin-Costello, Dolan, Hedges; Ohashi.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pears, Hilton, Eastham
|Defenders:
|Brittain, Pickering, O'Riordan, Hyam, Wharton, Carter, Batty, McFadzean, Batth
|Midfielders:
|Tronstad, Szmodics, Rankin-Costello, Hedges, Buckley, Travis, Garrett
|Forwards:
|Sigurdsson, Dolan, Markanday, Leonard, Vale, Gueye, Ohashi, Weimann
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|26/04/23
|Blackburn Rovers 0 - 1 Burnley
|Championship
|13/11/22
|Burnley 3 - 0 Blackburn Rovers
|Championship
|24/08/17
|Blackburn Rovers 0 - 2 Burnley
|League Cup
|05/03/16
|Burnley 1 - 0 Blackburn Rovers
|Championship
|24/10/15
|Blackburn Rovers 0 - 1 Burnley
|Championship