How to watch today's Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Burnley and Blackburn, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burnley will take on Blackburn in the Championship at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The visitors are third in the standings and are unbeaten after the first three rounds. Burnley are a point behind Blackburn and are heading into this fixture on the back of two defeats in a row.

How to watch Burnley vs Blackburn online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Burnley vs Blackburn kick-off time

Date: August 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 am ET Venue: Turf Moor

The match will be played at Turf Moor on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Burnley team news

Burnley are still missing forward Mike Tresor as the Belgian continues to recover from a leg injury.

The Clarets are also without Nathan Redmond until October as he recovers from a knee injury.

Burnley predicted XI: Hladky; Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires; Vitinho, Cullen, Brownhill, Hountondji; Foster, Rodriguez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trafford, Green, Hladký Defenders: Al-Dakhil, Vitinho, Roberts, O'Shea, Delcroix, Beyer, Ekdal, Pires, Egan-Riley, Estève, Sambo, McNally Midfielders: Zaroury, Trésor, Berge, Odobert, Benson, Koleosho, Redmond, Ramsey, Brownhill, Cullen, Guðmundsson, Twine, Massengo Forwards: Weghorst, Amdouni, Foster, Obafemi, Rodriguez, Hountondji, Agyei

Blackburn team news

Blackburn's center-back options are reduced with Scott Wharton out for the rest of the year due to a cruciate ligament injury.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the team ahead of their trip to Turf Moor.

Blackburn predicted XI: Pears; Brittain, Carter, Hyam, Pickering; Tronstad, Travis, Rankin-Costello, Dolan, Hedges; Ohashi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pears, Hilton, Eastham Defenders: Brittain, Pickering, O'Riordan, Hyam, Wharton, Carter, Batty, McFadzean, Batth Midfielders: Tronstad, Szmodics, Rankin-Costello, Hedges, Buckley, Travis, Garrett Forwards: Sigurdsson, Dolan, Markanday, Leonard, Vale, Gueye, Ohashi, Weimann

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/04/23 Blackburn Rovers 0 - 1 Burnley Championship 13/11/22 Burnley 3 - 0 Blackburn Rovers Championship 24/08/17 Blackburn Rovers 0 - 2 Burnley League Cup 05/03/16 Burnley 1 - 0 Blackburn Rovers Championship 24/10/15 Blackburn Rovers 0 - 1 Burnley Championship

