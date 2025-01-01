How to watch today's Brentford vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news

Brentford are set to be Arsenal's first opponent in the Premier League in the New Year at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday.

The Gunners are third in the standings and can climb to second place with a win against Brentford. Mikel Arteta's side are nine points behind leaders Liverpool and will want to close that gap as quickly as they can.

Brentford, meanwhile, are winless in their last four matches across all competitions. Thomas Frank's men will be major underdogs against the title-chasing Gunners, but they have enjoyed some impressive home wins already this term, most notably thrashing Newcastle 4-2, and cannot be written off.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, Sling, Universo and USA Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Brentford vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Gtech Community Stadium

The match will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 12.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Brentford face injury concerns after goalkeeper Mark Flekken and defender Ben Mee sustained issues during their last game against Brighton.

Igor Thiago, Gustavo Nunes, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva, Kristoffer Ajer, and Ethan Pinnock are all already ruled out. However, Sepp van den Berg and Mathias Jensen are set to return to the squad.

Arsenal team news

Both Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White remain sidelined with serious knee injuries.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Bukayo Saka has undergone surgery for a significant hamstring injury.

There is, however, optimism regarding Raheem Sterling, whose knee problem is less severe than initially feared.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links