How to watch today's Bologna vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Bologna and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two teams facing difficulties in the Champions League will look to set aside their continental troubles on Saturday, as Bologna hosts AC Milan at Stadio Dall'Ara in Serie A action.

After suffering defeats in their opening two matches, AC Milan managed to revive their struggling Champions League campaign on Tuesday night by defeating ten-man Club Brugge at San Siro.

On the other hand, Bologna has not secured a win against Milan in their last 18 meetings at Dall'Ara, a disheartening streak that stretches back to 2002. The Emilian side will be eager to break this trend, especially after their 2-2 draw with Genoa last week, where they squandered a two-goal advantage in the final 20 minutes. This result means they have now drawn six of their first eight Serie A matches.

How to watch Bologna vs AC Milan online: TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Bologna and AC Milan will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+(sign up for a 7-day free-trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Bologna vs AC Milan kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue: Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

The match will be played at the Stadio Renato Dell'Ara on Saturday, October 26, 2024, with kick-off at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bologna team news

The hosts will be without the services of Nicolo Cambiaghi, Oussama El Azzouzi, Martin Erlic, and Lewis Ferguson, while Swiss midfielder Michel Aebischer is a significant doubt due to an adductor issue.

Vincenzo Italiano will have to decide who will lead the lineup front, with teenage striker Santiago Castro competing with Thijs Dallinga, who was given a rare start at Villa Park.

Bologna possible XI: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Casale, Miranda; Freuler, Moro; Orsolini, Fabbian, Ndoye; Castro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Skorupski, Ravaglia, Bagnolinia Defenders: Holm, Posch, Casale, Corazza, Lykogiannis, Lucumi, De Silvestri, Beukema, Miranda Midfielders: Moro, Freuler, El Azzouzi, Pobega, Fabbian, Urbanski Forwards: Orsolini, Castro, Karlsson, Ndoye, Odegaard, Dallinga, Dominguez

AC Milan team news

The visitors, on the other side, will be missing French full-back Theo Hernandez and Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, both of whom are suspended. Reijnders' absence might provide an opportunity for either Samu Chukwueze or Noah Okafor to earn a starting spot on Saturday evening.

Alvaro Morata is expected to lead the attack for the visitors. The Spanish striker is well-supported by USMNT star Christian Pulisic, who has been involved in at least one goal in each of his last seven Serie A matches.

Ismael Bennacer and Alessandro Florenzi remain long-term absentees for the Rossoneri, though Davide Calabria and Tammy Abraham could make their return to the bench.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Emerson, Tomori, Gabbia, Terracciano; Fofana, Loftus-Cheek; Chukwueze, Pulisic, Leao; Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Torriani Defenders: Hernandez, Jimenez, Emerson, Tomori, Pavlovic, Gabbia, Terracciano Midfielders: Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Zeroli, Fofana, Musah, Pulisic Forwards: Morata, Jovic, Leao, Okafor, Chukwueze, Abraham

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 28/01/24 Milan 2-2 Bologna Serie A 22/08/23 Bologna 0-2 Milan Serie A 15/04/23 Bologna 1-1 Milan Serie A 28/08/22 Milan 2-0 Bologna Serie A 05/04/22 Milan 0-0 Bologna Serie A

