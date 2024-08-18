How to watch today's Atletico San Luis vs Queretaro Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atletico de San Luis and Queretaro FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico San Luis will face Queretaro in the Liga MX at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium on Sunday.

San Luis are 10th in the standings and are winless in their last five games across all competitions. They won their season opener but have since been held in their last three league games.

Queretaro's situation is worse. They are rock bottom in the standings, having lost their first four league games. They will be even more desperate to pick up points in the upcoming fixtures.

Atletico San Luis vs Queretaro kick-off time

Date: August 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET Venue: Alfonso Lastras Stadium

The match will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Queretaro online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX (with Sling TV) in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atletico de San Luis team news

Franck Boli, who has scored two goals in their first four league games, remains San Luis' key player in the final third,

With no fresh injury concerns, the team will be hoping they can climb up the table quickly.

Atletico San Luis possible XI: Andrés Sánchez, Julio Domínguez, Vitinho, Unai Bilbao, Jordan Silva, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Javier Güemez, Rodrigo Dourado, Sébastien Salles-Lamonge, Léo Bonatini, Franck Boli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders: Piccini, Moreno, Dominguez, Chavez, Sanabria, Guillen, Martinez, Cruz, Aguila Midfielders: Klimowicz, Rodriguez, Dourado, Guemez, Salles-Lamonge, Macias, Najera, Damm, Galdames, Villal Forwards: Bonatini, Boli, Phillipe

Queretaro team news

Queretaro have no injury concerns ahead of their crucial fifth league game of the season, against San Luis.

They've made significant alterations to the squad in the transfer window. The team will be hoping they can get off the bottom of the standings with a win.

Queretaro possible XI: Guillermo Allison, Miguel Barbieri, Emanuel Gularte, Francisco Venegas, Omar Mendoza, Federico Lértora, Kevin Escamilla, Raúl Sandoval, Pablo Barrera, Nicolás Cordero, Ettson Ayón..

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allison, Higuera, Arana, Hernández Defenders: Russo, Venegas, Ortíz, Mendoza, Manzanares, Vazquez Midfielders: Sosa, Preciado, Rodríguez, Barrera, Lértora, Domínguez, Escamilla, López, Medina, Rio, Gomez Forwards: Rubin, Loba, Cisneros, Cordero

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/02/24 Querétaro 4 - 1 Atlético San Luis Liga MX 16/07/23 Atlético San Luis 4 - 1 Querétaro Liga MX 11/03/23 Atlético San Luis 2 - 0 Querétaro Liga MX 12/08/22 Querétaro 1 - 1 Atlético San Luis Liga MX 18/03/22 Querétaro 2 - 1 Atlético San Luis Liga MX

