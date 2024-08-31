This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
San Mames
How to watch today's Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Athletic Club will take on Atletico Madrid in La Liga at the San Mames on Saturday.

Both these teams have only managed one win from their first three matches and will be desperate to get onto a winning run. Atletico Madrid were held to a goalless draw by Espanyol in their last game whereas the hosts picked up their first win of the season against Valencia in their previous outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
ESPN+Watch here
ESPN DeportesWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Date:August 31, 2024
Kick-off time:1 pm EST
Venue:San Mames

The match will be played at the San Mames on Saturday, with kick-off at 1 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Athletic Club team news

Athletic are dealing with four injury absences. Yuri Berchiche, Aitor Paredes, Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta, and Unai Simón are all sidelined and will be unavailable for selection.

Athletic Bilbao possible XI: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Vivian, Yeray, Boiro; Vesga, Prados; I Williams, Sancet, Djalo; N Williams

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Agirrezabala, Padilla
Defenders:Gorosabel, Vivian, Alvarez, Lekue, Boiro
Midfielders:Vesga, Berenguer, Sancet, Gomez, Prados, Herrera, Jauregizar
Forwards:I. Williams, N. Williams, Guruzeta, Barton, Serrano, Ares, Olabarrieta

Atletico Madrid team news

Atlético Madrid's Marcos Paulo remains out, but the team is otherwise in good condition, giving Simeone plenty of options, especially in midfield and attack.

New signing Alexander Sorloth scored 23 goals last season and will be hoping to add to his tally when he starts in the final third this weekend.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Molina, Le Normand, Witsel, Gimenez, Lino; De Paul, Koke, Griezmann; Sorloth, Alvarez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Oblak, Musso
Defenders:Gimenez, Azpilicueta, Lenglet, Molina, Witsel, Galan, Mandava, Le Normand
Midfielders:Gallagher, De Paul, Koke, Barrios, Lemar, Lino, Llorente, Riquelme
Forwards:Griezmann, Sorloth, Alvarez, Simeone

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
28/04/24Atletico Madrid 3 - 1 Athletic BilbaoLa Liga
01/03/24Athletic Bilbao 3 - 0 Atletico MadridCopa del Rey
08/02/24Atletico Madrid 0 - 1 Athletic BilbaoCopa del Rey
16/12/23Athletic Bilbao 2 - 0 Atletico MadridLa Liga
19/02/23Atletico Madrid 1 - 0 Athletic BilbaoLa Liga

Useful links

