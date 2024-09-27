How to watch today's Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Al Nassr will take on Al Wehda up next in the Saudi Pro League at the Al Awwal Park on Friday.
Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are off to an unbeaten start in the league but they have dropped points in two matches and as a result, sit in fifth place. Their opponents this week have managed just one win in four games and will be desperate to pull off an upset and send shockwaves through the hearts of the Al Nassr home crowd.
How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al-Wehda online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo and FOX platforms in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Al Nassr FC vs Al-Wehda kick-off time
|Date:
|September 27, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11 am EST
|Venue:
|Al Awwal Park
The match will be played at the Al Awwal Park on Friday, with kick-off at 11:00 am EST for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Al Nassr FC team news
Al Nassr chose to rest captain Cristiano Ronaldo during the King's Cup win over Al Hazem earlier this week.
The Portuguese star is expected to return to the starting lineup for this match.
Al Nassr possible XI: Bento; Al Ghanam, Simakan, Laporte, Al-Najdi; Al-Khaibari, Otavio; Angelo, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bento, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar
|Defenders:
|Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Al-Fatil, Boushal, Laporte, Qasheesh, Lajami, Al-Najdi
|Midfielders:
|Ali, Al-Sulaiheem, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Otavio, Ghareeb, Wesley
|Forwards:
|Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Gabriel, Talisca
Al-Wehda team news
For the visitors, center-back Abdullah Al-Hafith was substituted in the 39th minute midweek due to a knock and is considered doubtful for Friday's trip to Riyadh.
Bandar Darwish is unavailable due to suspension.
Al Wehda predicted XI: De Arruabarrena; Al Mowalad, Al-Qahtani, Yamiq, Bakshween; Cretu, Al Makahasi; Amyn, Al-Najei, Goodwin; Ighalo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Al-Owaishir, de Arruabarrena, Al-Shammari, Al-Rashidi, Fallatah
|Defenders:
|Al-Muwallad, El Yamiq, Al-Alaeli, Al-Qahtani, Makki, Al-Salem, Al-Sufyani
|Midfielders:
|Bakshween, Crețu, Al-Hejji, Bacuna, Amyn, Al-Azizi, Bguir, Goodwin, Noor, Al-Eisa, Al Makahasi
|Forwards:
|Ighalo, Al-Bishi, Khodari, Al-Najei
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/05/24
|Al Nassr 6 - 0 Al Wehda
|Saudi Pro League
|11/11/23
|Al Wehda 1 - 3 Al Nassr
|Saudi Pro League
|24/04/23
|Al Nassr 0 - 1 Al Wehda
|King's Cup
|09/02/23
|Al Wehda 0 - 4 Al Nassr
|Saudi Pro League
|27/08/22
|Al Nassr 1 - 0 Al Wehda
|Saudi Pro League