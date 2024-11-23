How to watch today's AC Milan vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

AC Milan will take on Juventus in the Serie A at the San Siro on Saturday.
Juventus are sixth in the standings, with 24 points from 12 matches. AC Milan are six points behind their opponents, albeit with a game in hand. Although the visitors are sixth, they remain unbeaten in the league.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch AC Milan vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ and FOX Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
AC Milan vs Juventus kick-off time
The match will be played at the San Siro, with kick-off at 12pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
AC Milan team news
Luka Jovic remains sidelined with a groin injury, joining Alessandro Florenzi and Ismael Bennacer on AC Milan's injury list at Milanello.
They will be hoping to take three points from this game to reduce the gap to Juventus to three points.
Juventus team news
Juventus will be without their leading scorer, Dusan Vlahovic, who is nursing a thigh issue, while back-up forward Arkadiusz Milik is ruled out until the new year.
They will be confident of keeping their unbeaten run intact.