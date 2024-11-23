How to watch today's AC Milan vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will take on Juventus in the Serie A at the San Siro on Saturday.

Juventus are sixth in the standings, with 24 points from 12 matches. AC Milan are six points behind their opponents, albeit with a game in hand. Although the visitors are sixth, they remain unbeaten in the league.

How to watch AC Milan vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ and FOX Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

AC Milan vs Juventus kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A San Siro

The match will be played at the San Siro, with kick-off at 12pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Luka Jovic remains sidelined with a groin injury, joining Alessandro Florenzi and Ismael Bennacer on AC Milan's injury list at Milanello.

They will be hoping to take three points from this game to reduce the gap to Juventus to three points.

Juventus team news

Juventus will be without their leading scorer, Dusan Vlahovic, who is nursing a thigh issue, while back-up forward Arkadiusz Milik is ruled out until the new year.

They will be confident of keeping their unbeaten run intact.

