How to watch today's Wrexham vs Wycombe Wanderers League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Wycombe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will take on Wycombe Wanderers in their first League One fixture at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.

Wrexham are returning to the third tier for the first time since the 2004-05 season, while their opponents are entering their fourth straight campaign in League One.

Following consecutive promotions, Wrexham will hope to continue their remarkable journey under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Wycombe finished 10th last season and will be eyeing a finish in the top half of the standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wrexham vs Wycombe kick-off time

Date:August 10, 2024
Kick-off time:12.30 pm EST
Venue:Racecourse Ground

The match will be played at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Wrexham vs Wycombe online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Wrexham will be without their key striker Paul Mullin, who recently had minor surgery and will sit out a few games.

The Red Dragons may also be missing defender Jacob Mendy and forward Steven Fletcher for the league opener.

Wrexham predicted XI: Okonkwo; Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor; Barnett, Dobson, Cannon, Lee, McClean; Marriott, Dalby.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Okonkwo, Burton, Howard, Hall
Defenders:Brunt, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, Bolton, Revan, Boyle, Barnett, James, Dean, Scarr
Midfielders:Cannon, Evans, Forde, Dobson, McClean, Jones, Lee, Ashfield, Rathbone
Forwards:Palmer, Marriott, Waters, Dalby, Bickerstaff, Edwards, Rainbird

Wycombe team news

Wycombe could see new arrivals Nathan Bishop, Daniel Harvie, Alex Hartridge, and Tyreeq Bakinson make their competitive debuts on Saturday.

There are no major injury worries in the camp and they will be hoping to start their new campaign with a win.

Wycombe predicted XI: Bishop; Grimmer, Hartridge, Low, Harvie; Scowen, Butcher, Bakinson; McCleary, Sadlier, Kone.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ravizzoli, Shala, Bishop
Defenders:Grimmer, Harvie, Hartridge, Tafazolli, Leahy, Low, Skura, McCarthy, Pattenden, Matton
Midfielders:Scowen, Wheeler, Butcher, Young, Bakinson, Sadlier, Woodhouse, Ward
Forwards:Vokes, Udoh, McCleary, Hanlan, Kone, Peart, Bartolo, Lubala, Dotse

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
12/03/08Wycombe Wanderers 2 - 1 WrexhamLeague Two
08/11/07Wrexham 0 - 0 Wycombe WanderersLeague Two
03/02/07Wrexham 0 - 2 Wycombe WanderersLeague Two
05/08/06Wycombe Wanderers 1 - 1 WrexhamLeague Two
04/02/06Wrexham 2 - 0 Wycombe WanderersLeague Two

Useful links

