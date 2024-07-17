How to watch today's Tigres vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Tigres will face Club America in the Liga MX at the Universitario Stadium on Wednesday.
Tigres picked up their first win of the season in their first game, beating Necaxa 1-0. They were then held by Atlas in the last outing. The visitors, on the other hand, began their campaign with a 2-1 loss against Atletico San Luis before bouncing back with a 3-1 result over Queretaro.
Tigres vs Club America kick-off time
|Date:
|July 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11 pm ET
|Venue:
|Universitario Stadium
The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 11 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Tigres vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown on Fubo, FOX and DirecTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Tigres team news
Tigres have a fully fit squad with no injuries or suspensions. However, head coach Veljko Paunovic may consider making changes to the starting lineup following the draw with Atlas.
Tigres possible XI: Rodriguez; Aquino, Pizarro, D. Reyes, Angulo; Gorriaran, Carioca; Flores, Brunetta, Cordova; Gignac.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Guzmán, Tapia, Rodríguez, Ortega
|Defenders:
|Lichnovsky, Caetano, Reyes, Angulo, Pizarro, Aquino, Sánchez, Garza, Tercero
|Midfielders:
|Lainez, Flores, Brunetta, Córdova, Pizzuto, Gorriarán, Quiñones, Carioca, Vigón, Fierro, Ayala
|Forwards:
|Gignac, Caicedo, Ibáñez, Herrera
Club America team news
Club America continue to miss Illian Hernandez, who is sidelined with a broken leg until late October.
They will also be without Luis Malagon and Diego Valdes, who are expected to return by the end of the month.
Club America possible XI: Cota; Lara, Araujo, Juarez, Calderon; E. Sanchez, Dos Santos; Lozano, Fidalgo, Zendejas; Martin
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cota, Barajas
|Defenders:
|Cáceres, Álvarez, Araujo, Reyes, Lara, Juárez, Meré, Calderón, Fuentes
|Midfielders:
|Rodríguez, Dilrosun, Zendejas, Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Sánchez, Sánchez, Naveda, Orquin, Rodríguez
|Forwards:
|Quiñones, Martín, Otero, Martinez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|01/07/24
|América 2 - 1 Tigres
|SuperCopa MX
|10/03/24
|América 2 - 0 Tigres
|Liga MX
|18/12/23
|América 3 - 0 Tigres
|Liga MX
|15/12/23
|Tigres UANL 1 - 1 América
|Liga MX
|12/11/23
|Tigres UANL 0 - 0 América
|Liga MX