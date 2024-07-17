This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Tigres América Apertura 2024 Liga MX@Getty
Liga MX
Estadio Universitario/El Volcan
GOAL

How to watch today's Tigres vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXTigres vs CF AmericaTigresCF America

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres will face Club America in the Liga MX at the Universitario Stadium on Wednesday.

Tigres picked up their first win of the season in their first game, beating Necaxa 1-0. They were then held by Atlas in the last outing. The visitors, on the other hand, began their campaign with a 2-1 loss against Atletico San Luis before bouncing back with a 3-1 result over Queretaro.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tigres vs Club America kick-off time

Date:July 17, 2024
Kick-off time:11 pm ET
Venue:Universitario Stadium

The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 11 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Tigres vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Fubo, FOX and DirecTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Tigres have a fully fit squad with no injuries or suspensions. However, head coach Veljko Paunovic may consider making changes to the starting lineup following the draw with Atlas.

Tigres possible XI: Rodriguez; Aquino, Pizarro, D. Reyes, Angulo; Gorriaran, Carioca; Flores, Brunetta, Cordova; Gignac.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Guzmán, Tapia, Rodríguez, Ortega
Defenders:Lichnovsky, Caetano, Reyes, Angulo, Pizarro, Aquino, Sánchez, Garza, Tercero
Midfielders:Lainez, Flores, Brunetta, Córdova, Pizzuto, Gorriarán, Quiñones, Carioca, Vigón, Fierro, Ayala
Forwards:Gignac, Caicedo, Ibáñez, Herrera

Club America team news

Club America continue to miss Illian Hernandez, who is sidelined with a broken leg until late October.

They will also be without Luis Malagon and Diego Valdes, who are expected to return by the end of the month.

Club America possible XI: Cota; Lara, Araujo, Juarez, Calderon; E. Sanchez, Dos Santos; Lozano, Fidalgo, Zendejas; Martin

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cota, Barajas
Defenders:Cáceres, Álvarez, Araujo, Reyes, Lara, Juárez, Meré, Calderón, Fuentes
Midfielders:Rodríguez, Dilrosun, Zendejas, Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Sánchez, Sánchez, Naveda, Orquin, Rodríguez
Forwards:Quiñones, Martín, Otero, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
01/07/24América 2 - 1 Tigres SuperCopa MX
10/03/24América 2 - 0 Tigres Liga MX
18/12/23América 3 - 0 Tigres Liga MX
15/12/23Tigres UANL 1 - 1 AméricaLiga MX
12/11/23Tigres UANL 0 - 0 AméricaLiga MX

Useful links

