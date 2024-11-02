How to watch today's Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

The Miami Heat (2-2) head to Capital One Arena on Saturday night to face the Washington Wizards (2-2).

The visitors have started the season at 2-2, with both victories coming against winless teams—Detroit (106-98) and Charlotte (114-106). Their losses include an opening defeat to Orlando (116-97) and a home loss to the New York Knicks (116-108) on October 30. The Heat led by 13 points in the third quarter against the Knicks, only to be overtaken by a 30-10 Knicks run. They also struggled to contain Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted an impressive 44 points and 13 rebounds.

The hosts are also 2-2, with both wins against Atlanta. Though the Hawks have struggled with a 2-4 record, the Wizards are building momentum. Last season’s struggles earned Washington the second pick in the draft. They traded Deni Avdija to Portland in exchange for a future first-round pick and a mid-first-round selection, positioning themselves for future talent.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat NBA game, plus plenty more.

Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat: Date and tip-off time

The Washington Wizards and the Miami Heat in a highly anticipated NBA game on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., United States.

Date Saturday, November 2, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C., United States

How to watch Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Washington Wizards and the Miami Heat live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Local TV channel: FDSN SU, MNMT/MNMT2

FDSN SU, MNMT/MNMT2 Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Washington Wizards team news & key performers

For the Washington Wizards, Jordan Poole leads with 22.5 points and 1.5 rebounds, with Bilal Coulibaly adding 18.8 points and 2.8 assists. Kyle Kuzma joins as the third double-digit scorer, while Jonas Valanciunas is securing 7.5 rebounds per game. The Wizards are shooting 36.6% from deep and an impressive 83.5% from the line, while giving up 38% shooting from three to opponents and averaging 41.5 rebounds per game.

Miami Heat team news & key performers

Tyler Herro is leading the Miami Heat with an average of 22.3 points and 4.8 rebounds, while Terry Rozier contributes 18.5 points and 5 rebounds per game. Jimmy Butler rounds out the Heat's top scorers in double figures, and Bam Adebayo is pulling down 7.3 rebounds on average. The Heat are shooting 36.8% from three-point range and 72.3% from the free-throw line, allowing opponents to shoot 37.5% from beyond the arc and collecting 41.8 rebounds per game.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 04/01/24 Washington Wizards 107-119 Miami Heat NBA 03/11/24 Miami Heat 108-110 Washington Wizards NBA 02/03/24 Washington Wizards 102-110 Miami Heat NBA 11/04/23 Miami Heat 121-114 Washington Wizards NBA 04/08/23 Washington Wizards 114-108 Miami Heat NBA

More related NBA content on GOAL