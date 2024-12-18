How to watch today's Washington vs Washington State NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington vs Washington State NCAAB game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The 2024-25 NCAAB season continues on Wednesday, December 18, as former Pac-12 rivals square off at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington.

The Washington State Cougars have enjoyed a strong start to their campaign, suffering only two losses at neutral venues—falling 76-66 to Iowa and 77-60 to SMU. However, the Cougars have bounced back with a three-game winning streak, defeating Nevada 68-57, Boise State 74-69, and Missouri State 91-78. Their latest victory, a dominant performance against Missouri State on Saturday, showcased their growing momentum.

Meanwhile, the Washington Huskies return to action after an extended break, last playing on December 10 when they secured an 87-69 victory over Eastern Washington. Prior to that win, the Huskies had dropped consecutive matchups, losing 69-58 on the road to UCLA and 85-61 at home to USC. Against the Eagles, however, the Huskies were in command from start to finish.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington vs Washington State NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Washington vs Washington State: Date and tip-off time

The Huskies and the Cougars lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT, at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Date Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Tip-off Time 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT Venue Alaska Airlines Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Washington vs Washington State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action live on:

National TV channel: FS1

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Washington vs Washington State play-by-play commentary on radio

Washington Huskies team news & key performers

In their win over Eastern Washington, the Huskies shot an impressive 60.7% from the field and drained 10 of 19 three-point attempts. They also recorded a balanced 17-to-15 assist-to-turnover ratio. Junior guard Mekhi Mason led the scoring effort with 23 points, while senior forward Great Osobor contributed a well-rounded performance, tallying 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Great Osobor has been the cornerstone of Washington’s success this season, averaging 14.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. The Huskies rank 158th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, scoring 106.9 points per 100 possessions, and are 84th in defensive efficiency, conceding 101.1 points per 100 possessions.

Washington State Cougars team news & key performers

For the Cougars, senior guard Cedric Coward, who was averaging 17.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, has been sidelined for the season due to a shoulder injury. Stepping up in his absence, junior guard Nate Calmese has been pivotal, averaging 15.5 points and 4.5 assists per contest. Washington State ranks 69th nationally in offensive efficiency, putting up 112.6 points per 100 possessions, while their defense has been solid, allowing just 99.9 points per 100 possessions (57th in the country).