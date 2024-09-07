How to watch today's Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Washington Mystics and the Minnesota Lynx, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Mystics are scheduled to face the Minnesota Lynx to open a high-voltage WNBA battle on September 08, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT. After beating the Indiana Fever 99–88, Napheesa Collier scored 26 points to lead the Minnesota Lynx. They will next face the Washington Mystics.

As of now, the Mystics have a 4-12 record at home. They also average 31.9 boards per game, which is sixth best in the Eastern Conference. With 5.6 rebounds per game, Aaliyah Edwards pulls down the most balls for Washington.

As for the Lynx, they have a good 10-5 record when they play on the road. Minnesota has 7.6 offensive rebounds per game, which is third within the Western Conference. Collier leads the team with 2.3 offensive rebounds per game.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will meet each other. The most recent game was on August 17 and the Lynx won 99–83.

Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and Tip-off Time

The Washington Mystics will take on the Minnesota Lynx in an epic WNBA game on September 08, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at Entertainment & Sports Arena, in Washington, D.C.

Date September 08, 2024 Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Arena Entertainment & Sports Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Washington Mystics and the Minnesota Lynx live on the ESPN 3 TV Channel and the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx Team News

Washington Mystics Team News

Shakira Austin gets a lot of boards for the Mystics. She gets 7.3 rebounds for each game, along with 1.9 on offense and 5.4 on defense.

Julie Vanloo tackles 24.1 minutes a game and gives out 4.6 assists per game. However, she also makes 2.8 turnovers per game.

Ariel Atkins gives the Mystics an average of fifteen points along with 3.2 assists per game.

Minnesota Lynx Team News

Napheesa Collier scores 20.6 points a game on average, makes 49.1% of her field goals, and shoots 78.9% of her free throws.

Courtney Williams gives out 5.4 assists each game, but she also turns the ball over 2.5 times per game while going 26.2 minutes.

Alanna Smith is doing well for the Lynx. She scores 10.6 points, grabs 5.2 rebounds, gives out 3.2 assists, and stops 1.6 shots per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Washington Mystics and the Minnesota Lynx in WNBA matchups: