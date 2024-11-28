How to watch today's Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Florida Gators NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Wake Forest vs Florida NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The second finalist of the ESPN Events Invitational will be determined on Thursday at 2:30 PM ET when the No. 18 Florida Gators (6-0) face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1). The matchup takes place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Florida has had an electric start to the season, and their offensive prowess is turning heads. Ranked eighth nationally in adjusted efficiency by KenPom, the Gators are a high-scoring machine. They’ve surpassed the 80-point mark in all six contests and currently average an impressive 88.2 points per game. With four players averaging double figures, the Gators are converting 48.2% of their field goals, 31.6% of their attempts from deep, and 70.9% of their shots from the charity stripe. Their dominance on the boards is also noteworthy, averaging 14.7 offensive rebounds per game while maintaining a low turnover rate of 10.7 per game.

Wake Forest, on the other hand, has also had a strong start, winning six of their first seven games. The Demon Deacons rely on a stifling defense to get the job done, holding five opponents to 70 points or fewer and allowing just 66.3 points per game. Opposing teams are shooting 38.1% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc against them. Wake Forest has also been effective in forcing turnovers, averaging 16.1 per game, while limiting their opponents to 14.4 free throw attempts and 11.3 offensive rebounds.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. the Florida Gators NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Florida Gators: Date and tip-off time

The Deacons and the Gators will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT at State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida.

Date Thursday, November 28, 2024 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET/ 11:30 am PT Venue State Farm Field House Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Florida Gators on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Florida Gators live on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Florida Gators play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons team news & key performers

Wake Forest is paced by senior guard Hunter Sallis, who is averaging 18.9 points per game. The Demon Deacons as a team score 72.9 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field, 29.1% from three-point range, and 71.5% from the free throw line. They pull down 9.3 offensive rebounds per game and average 12.3 turnovers. However, inconsistency on offense has been a concern, as three opponents have held them under 70 points. Wake Forest will be without Omaha Biliew, who is sidelined with an injury.

Florida Gators team news & key performers

The Gators’ standout performer is Alijah Martin, who leads the team with 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He also averages 2.5 steals per contest and is Florida’s top threat from beyond the arc, hitting 2.7 three-pointers per game. Walter Clayton Jr. provides playmaking and scoring, averaging 16.5 points and 4.0 assists per outing. Defensively, Alex Condon is a presence in the paint, leading the team with 1.8 blocks per game.