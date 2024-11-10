How to watch today's Wake Forest Demon Decons vs Michigan Wolverines NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Wake Forest vs Michigan NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Michigan Wolverines (1-0) are set to face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET, with coverage on ESPN2.

The hosts come into this matchup with an unblemished 2-0 record, though they haven’t covered the spread in either game. Both of their wins came at home, most recently securing an 80-64 victory over North Carolina A&T.

The visitors, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back after a difficult previous season, where they finished with an 8-24 record and ranked at the bottom of the Big Ten, going 3-17 in conference play. They faced challenges both at home, where they went 5-10, and on the road, where their struggles continued with a 2-10 record.

Wake Forest Demon Decons vs Michigan Wolverines: Date and tip-off time

The Wake Forest Demon Decons and the Michigan Wolverines in a highly anticipated NBA game on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, United States.

Date Sunday, November 10, 2024 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Toyota Center Location Houston, Texas, United States

How to watch Wake Forest Demon Decons vs Michigan Wolverines on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wake Forest Demon Decons and Michigan Wolverines live on:

National TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Wake Forest Demon Decons vs Michigan Wolverines play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Wake Forest Demon Decons team news & key performers

The Demon Deacons showcased a balanced offensive approach, with five players reaching double figures in their recent outing, led by Tre Von Spillers, who contributed 15 points and dominated the boards with a game-high 16 rebounds.

Offensively, Wake Forest has room for improvement, averaging 72 points per game, placing them 269th nationally. On defense, however, they rank among the top 50 teams, allowing just 56.5 points per game, good for 48th in the nation.

Michigan Wolverines team news & key performers

On the other side, the Michigan Wolverines in their season opener on Monday, made a statement by defeating Cleveland State at home, 101-53. Michigan's shooting was on point, as they hit 68% of their field goals and 56% from three-point range. They also excelled on defense, holding Cleveland State to a mere 30% shooting from the field and just 11% from deep.

Danny Wolf led the Wolverines' scoring with 19 points on an efficient 8-for-10 shooting performance, along with a game-high 12 rebounds. Tre Donaldson contributed 16 points without missing a single shot and led with a game-high 7 assists.