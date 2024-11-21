How to watch today's VCU Rams vs Seton Hall Pirates Charleston Classic NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch VCU versus Seton Hall Charleston Classic game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Seton Hall Pirates (2-2) face off against the VCU Rams (4-0) on Thursday afternoon, with a spot in the semifinals up for grabs. The losing team will move into the consolation bracket.

After a tough stretch of back-to-back one-point losses to Fordham and Monmouth, the Pirates bounced back in style, shutting down Wagner at home on Saturday. The victory brought Seton Hall back to an even 2-2 record, and they'll aim to secure consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, the VCU Rams come into this matchup riding high after a commanding win over Loyola (MD) on their home court. The Rams extended their unbeaten start to 4-0, with all four victories coming by at least a 19-point margin.

VCU Rams vs Seton Hall Pirates: Date and tip-off time

The VCU Rams and Seton Hall Pirates will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

Date Thursday, November 21, 2024 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue TD Arena Location Charleston, South Carolina

How to watch VCU Rams vs Seton Hall Pirates on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the VCU Rams and the Seton Hall Pirates live on:

How to listen to VCU Rams vs Seton Hall Pirates play-by-play commentary on radio

VCU Rams team news & key performers

The VCU Rams kept their perfect season alive with a dominant win over Loyola (MD) on their home court. Jack Clark led the charge, delivering an impressive performance with 25 points and six rebounds.

The Rams have leaned on Joe Bamisile as their primary offensive weapon this season. He's averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and three assists per game, setting the tone for the team. Supporting him are dependable contributors like Max Shulga (13 points, 7.5 rebounds, and five assists per game), Philip Russell (14 points per contest), and Clark, who adds 12.8 points and 7.3 boards per game to the mix.

Coach Ryan Odom will also rely on a deeper rotation for meaningful contributions, including Christian Fermin, Terrence Hill, Michael Belle, Alphonzo Billups III, Brandon Jennings, Luke Bamgboye, and Obinnaya Okafor, all of whom are expected to provide impactful minutes on both ends of the floor.

Seton Hall Pirates team news & key performers

The Seton Hall Pirates maintained control over Wagner, never allowing the Seahawks to close the gap to less than 10 points as they cruised to a comfortable win. Seton Hall delivered a solid offensive performance, shooting 45.5% from the field, including a sharp eight-for-18 from beyond the arc, while stifling Wagner's offense and limiting them to just 23.9% shooting.

Chaunce Jenkins was the standout performer, leading the Pirates with 16 points in the victory. Jenkins has been a consistent offensive force for the team this season, averaging 14.8 points and five rebounds per game. Complementing him are key contributors Yacine Toumi and Dylan Addae-Wusu, who have been reliable scoring options throughout the season.

For Seton Hall to sustain success, players like Prince Aligbe, Isaiah Coleman, Godswill Erheriene, Scotty Middleton, David Tubek, Gus Yalden, Garwey Dual, and Zion Harmon must step up and make an impact on both offense and defense.