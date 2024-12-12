How to watch today's Virginia Tech Hokies vs North Carolina A&T NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Virginia Tech vs North Carolina NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The NC A&T Aggies are gearing up to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on Thursday evening at Cassell Coliseum, with the action set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Aggies began their season on a positive note, winning three of their first five outings. Their only early losses came against Wake Forest and George Washington. However, their fortunes have taken a nosedive with four consecutive defeats, falling to Buffalo, East Carolina, Hampton, and UNC Greensboro.

The Hokies, on the other hand, opened the season strong with three straight wins but have since hit a slump. They've been unable to secure a victory since November 11, enduring losses to Penn State, Jacksonville, Michigan, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and Pittsburgh.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Virginia Tech Hokies vs. the North Carolina A&T NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs North Carolina A&T: Date and tip-off time

The Hokies and the North Carolina A&T will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Date Thursday, December 12, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Cassell Coliseum Location Blacksburg, Virginia

How to watch Virginia Tech Hokies vs North Carolina A&T on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Virginia Tech Hokies and North Carolina A&T on:

How to listen to Virginia Tech Hokies vs North Carolina A&T play-by-play commentary on radio

Virginia Tech Hokies team news & key performers

For Virginia Tech, the scoring load is carried by a smaller core group. Junior forward Toibu Lawal leads the team with 11.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while senior forward Mylyjael Poteat adds 10.4 points and 5.3 boards per outing. Sophomore guard Jaden Schutt provides a spark with 9.9 points per game while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, sophomore guard Brandon Rechsteiner contributes 8.6 points and 3.3 assists, and fellow sophomore guard Jaydon Young averages 8.4 points per game.

North Carolina A&T team news & key performers

For NC A&T, Ryan Forrest stands out as a pivotal player. The sophomore guard ranks among the nation’s top scorers, averaging 19.9 points per game. However, his shooting efficiency could use improvement, as he’s converting 40.6% of his attempts on 16.6 shots per game. Other notable contributors include junior guard Landon Glasper, who averages 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game, sophomore guard Jahnathan Lamothe with 12.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, and junior guard Camian Shell, who chips in 9.6 points and 4.2 assists per contest.