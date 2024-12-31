How to watch today's Virginia Cavaliers vs NC State Wolfpack NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Virginia vs NC State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The NC State Wolfpack (8-4) will square off against the Virginia Cavaliers (7-5) in an ACC showdown on Tuesday afternoon.

NC State started the season strong with a five-game winning streak but stumbled against Purdue, BYU, and Texas. They rebounded with an 84-74 victory over Florida State to kick off their ACC campaign. Since then, the Wolfpack have notched wins against Coppin State and Rider but suffered a 15-point loss to Kansas.

On the other hand, Virginia enters the matchup with a 7-5 record. The Cavaliers began the season with three consecutive wins but were handed heavy losses by Tennessee and St. John’s, each by over 20 points. They bounced back with two victories before falling to Florida and SMU. Most recently, Virginia battled Memphis and led going into the second half but couldn’t maintain their edge, ultimately losing by two.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Virginia Cavaliers vs NC State Wolfpack NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Virginia Cavaliers vs NC State Wolfpack: Date and tip-off time

The Virginia Cavaliers and the NC State Wolfpack will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT John Paul Jones Arena in Virginia.

Date Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue John Paul Jones Arena Location Virginia

How to watch Virginia Cavaliers vs NC State Wolfpack on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Virginia Cavaliers and the NC State Wolfpack on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Virginia Cavaliers team news & key performers

Virginia has seen mixed results from Isaac McKneely, who has shot below 41% in five consecutive games. Despite his inconsistency, the junior guard delivered 11 points in the Cavaliers' recent win and has compiled 12.1 PPG on 43% shooting this season. Elijah Saunders has been in great form, scoring 15 or more points in four of his last five contests. The junior forward contributes 11.3 PPG and 5.3 RPG.

Andrew Rohde has struggled to find his rhythm, scoring eight points or fewer in four of his last five games. The junior guard averages 8.3 PPG. Freshman Jacob Cofie has been a bright spot, hitting 50% of his field goals in four straight games. He adds 8.3 PPG along with 6.2 RPG, providing solid production in the paint.

NC State Wolfpack team news & key performers

Marcus Hill has been a consistent scoring threat, putting up 16 or more points in three of his last five outings. The senior guard contributed 11 points in Virginia’s latest win and is averaging 12.6 PPG on an efficient 50% shooting clip. Meanwhile, Jayden Taylor has struggled with consistency, reaching double digits in only two of his last five games. The senior guard, however, shone with 16 points against Rider and currently averages 12.4 PPG.

Ben Middlebrooks has been reliable, shooting at least 50% from the floor in four of his last five appearances. The senior guard is averaging 9.8 PPG. Dontrez Styles showed his scoring prowess with a 21-point performance against Florida State and averages 9.7 PPG on the season.