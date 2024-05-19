Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Villarreal will take on Real Madrid in La Liga at Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday.
Real Madrid have already been crowned champions of the 2023-34 season - they have a 14-point lead over second-placed Barcelona with two games remaining. Villarreal are eighth with 51 points and have an outside chance of claiming a European spot if they win their last two games and depending on other results.
Villarreal vs Real Madrid kick-off time
|Date:
|May 19, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|1 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio de la Ceramica
The match will be played at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Villarreal team news
Villarreal will be missing Kiko Femenia on Sunday after the right-back was sent off in the closing stages of their one-goal victory over Girona.
Their injury list is extensive, with Raul Albiol, Francis Coquelin, Alfonso Pedraza, Gerard Moreno, Juan Foyth, Denis Suarez, and Yeremy Pino all expected to be unavailable.
Villarreal predicted XI: Jorgensen; Cuenca, Bailly, Mosquera, Terrats; Traore, Comesana, Parejo, Baena; Guedes, Sorloth.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jorgensen
|Defenders:
|Cuenca, Mosquera, Mandi, Romero, Altimira
|Midfielders:
|Capoue, Coquelin, Comesana, Trigeuros, Baena
|Forwards:
|G. Moreno, Guedes, Sorloth, Morales, Akhomach
Real Madrid team news
For Real Madrid, David Alaba remains sidelined with a knee injury and reportedly underwent a second operation earlier this week. Aurelien Tchouameni is also out due to the foot injury he sustained against Bayern.
Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, F Garcia; Ceballos, Camavinga, Modric; Guler; Brahim, Joselu.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Courtois, Kepa, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|18/12/23
|Real Madrid 4 - 1 Villarreal
|La Liga
|09/04/23
|Real Madrid 2 - 3 Villarreal
|La Liga
|20/01/23
|Villarreal 2 - 3 Real Madrid
|Copa del Rey
|07/01/23
|Villarreal 2 - 1 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|12/02/22
|Villarreal 0 - 0 Real Madrid
|La Liga