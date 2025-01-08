How to watch today's Villanova Wildcats vs UConn Huskies NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Villanova vs UConn NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 9 UConn Huskies (12-3) look to keep their three-game road winning streak alive as they travel to face the Villanova Wildcats (10-5) on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 6:30 PM ET.

The Huskies started the season strong, winning their first four games before hitting a rough patch at the Maui Invitational, where they dropped three consecutive matchups. However, they’ve rebounded impressively, stringing together eight straight victories, including a hard-fought 77-71 triumph over Gonzaga. In their most recent outing, they edged out Providence in a high-scoring thriller, 87-84, to improve to 3-0 in Big East play.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats have had an up-and-down season. They stumbled out of the gate with a 2-3 start, including a surprising loss to Columbia. Since then, they’ve righted the ship, going 8-2, with their only defeats coming against Maryland by a single point and on the road against Creighton. They’re coming off a dominant performance, cruising past DePaul in a lopsided 100-56 victory.

Villanova Wildcats vs UConn Huskies: Date and tip-off time

The Villanova Wildcats and the UConn Huskies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

Date Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue The William B. Finneran Pavilion Location Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

How to watch Vilanova Wildcats vs UConn Huskies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Vilanova Wildcats and the UConn Huskies on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Villanova Wildcats team news & key performers

Villanova is spearheaded by Eric Dixon, who has been exceptional despite limited action. The standout forward is averaging 27.5 points and eight rebounds in the two games he’s played this season, along with two assists and two steals per contest. Supporting him in the frontcourt are Enoch Boakye, who chips in eight points, seven rebounds, and one block per game, and Josiah Moseley, who adds 5.3 points and two rebounds per game.

In the backcourt, Wooga Poplar is the Wildcats’ primary playmaker, averaging 16 points, 7.3 rebounds, and two assists per game. Terry Perkins has also been a steady presence, contributing 10 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Rounding out the guard rotation is Jhamir Brickus, who averages 8.7 points and dishes out five assists per game.

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

Alex Karaban has been the driving force for UConn, averaging 16.3 points per game along with 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 blocks. In the frontcourt, Liam McNeeley has also been a key contributor, posting 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. However, McNeeley suffered an injury in the previous game, and his status remains uncertain. Tarris Reed Jr. leads the Huskies in rebounding, grabbing 7.9 boards per game while contributing 10.9 points, 1.7 blocks, and nearly one assist.