How to watch today's Villanova Wildcats vs Providence Friars NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Villanova Wildcats (11-7) will aim to continue their impressive home dominance, hosting the Providence Friars (9-9) on Friday, January 17, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET. The Wildcats have defended their home court with eight straight wins, setting the stage for an intriguing Big East clash.

The Friars began the season on a strong note, cruising to a 5-0 start with victories over Central Connecticut, Stonehill, Hampton, Green Bay, and Delaware State. However, things took a turn in late November, as they stumbled into a rough patch. Providence has struggled to string together wins, managing just one stretch of back-to-back victories since their hot start. After a 2-4 run featuring wins over BYU and DePaul alongside losses to Oklahoma, Davidson, Indiana, and Rhode Island, the Friars have gone 2-5, with their only triumphs coming against Butler and Seton Hall.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, had their fair share of struggles early on, opening with a 3-4 record in their first seven outings. Those wins came against Lafayette, NJIT, and Pennsylvania, while they faltered against Columbia, Saint Joseph’s, Virginia, and Maryland. Villanova found its rhythm in late November, embarking on an impressive 8-1 streak, only marred by a loss to Creighton. During that span, they took down teams like Rider, Cincinnati, Temple, Fairleigh Dickinson, Seton Hall, Butler, DePaul, and UConn. However, the Wildcats have since dropped their last two games, falling to St. John’s and Xavier, bringing their season record to 11-7 through 18 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Villanova Wildcats vs. the Providence Friars NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Villanova Wildcats vs Providence Friars: Date and tip-off time

The Villanova Wildcats and the Providence Friars will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, January 17, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Friday, January 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Villanova Wildcats vs Providence Friars on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Villanova Wildcats and the Providence Friars on:

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Streaming service: Fubo

Villanova Wildcats team news & key performers

For Villanova, fifth-year senior Eric Dixon has been nothing short of phenomenal. The 6'8 forward leads the nation in scoring, averaging an incredible 24.8 points per game. A reliable marksman, Dixon is converting 86% of his free throws and hitting 48% of his shots from beyond the arc. Having spent his entire collegiate career with the Wildcats, Dixon has led the team in scoring in 16 of the 17 games he’s played this season, cementing himself as the focal point of Villanova’s offense.

Providence Friars team news & key performers

The Friars lean heavily on their talented backcourt trio. Jayden Pierre leads the charge with 13.1 points per game, followed by Ben Joseph (11.8 PPG) and Wesley Cardet Jr. (10.2 PPG). However, the team has felt the absence of 6'7 senior Bryce Hopkins, who averaged 17 points and 7.7 rebounds in just three games before a season-ending ACL injury.