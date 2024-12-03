How to watch today's Villanova Wildcats vs Cincinnati Bearcats NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Villanova Wildcats vs Cincinnati NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Villanova Wildcats (4-4) are set to face off against the unbeaten Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) on Tuesday in a Big 12-Big East Battle.

The Wildcats improved their record to .500 after a commanding 72-48 victory over Rider in their previous outing. Villanova established control early, entering halftime with a 36-20 advantage and extending the lead in the second half for a dominant win. The team shot 41.4% from the field, an impressive 39.5% from beyond the arc, and 75% at the free-throw line. Fifth-year senior Eric Dixon spearheaded the effort, contributing 16 points and grabbing three rebounds.

The Bearcats remained undefeated following a 77-59 win against Alabama State in their last game. Cincinnati took a 46-33 lead into the break and clamped down defensively in the second half, allowing just 26 points. The Bearcats shot 44.9% from the field, 32.3% from three-point range, and struggled from the free-throw line at 41.7%. Simas Lukosius led the charge with 16 points and four rebounds.

Villanova Wildcats vs Cincinnati Bearcats: Date and tip-off time

The Villanova Wildcats and the Cincinnati Bearcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Finneran Pavilion in Pennsylvania, United States.

Date Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Finneran Pavilion Location Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

How to watch Villanova Wildcats vs Cincinnati Bearcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Villanova Wildcats vs Cincinnati Bearcats live on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Villanova Wildcats team news & key performers

Villanova ranks 61st nationally, with their offense sitting at 31st and defense at 104th. Eric Dixon has been the backbone of Villanova’s offense, leading the team in scoring across all seven games he’s played. He’s second in the nation, averaging 25.1 points per game, and is shooting a remarkable 91% from the free-throw line and 54% from beyond the arc. The 6’8 forward also leads the team in rebounding with 6.6 boards per game and has spent his entire collegiate career with the Wildcats.

Cincinnati Bearcats team news & key performers

Cincinnati is still awaiting the return of 6ft 6in junior Dan Skillings Jr., who put up a stellar 17 points and 11 rebounds in his lone appearance this season—a 109-54 blowout against Arkansas Pine Bluff. Skillings Jr. underwent a minor knee procedure earlier this fall. Meanwhile, Simas Lukosius has been the team’s offensive catalyst, averaging 16.5 points per game while hitting 58% of his three-point attempts on more than six tries per contest. Jizzle James contributes 13.8 points per game, and Dillon Mitchell, averaging 12 points and a team-high 8.5 rebounds, adds balance on both ends of the floor.