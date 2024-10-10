How to watch today's Venezuela vs Argentina World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Venezuela and Argentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Argentina will be looking to return to winning ways in the World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) when they travel to Estadio Monumental de Maturin to take on Venezuela on Thursday.

La Albiceleste were subjected to a 2-1 loss at the hands of Colombia on the previous matchday, while Venezuela were held to a goalless draw by Uruguay.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Venezuela vs Argentina online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Venezuela and Argentina will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Venezuela vs Argentina kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET Venue: Estadio Monumental de Maturin

The World Cup Qualification match between Venezuela and Argentina will be played at Estadio Monumental de Maturin in Maturin, Venezuela.

It will kick off at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET on Thursday, October 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Venezuela team news

Despite keeping three clean sheets in the qualifiers so far, scoring remains a concern for Venezuela as Salomon Rondon would look for support upfront.

Yeferson Soteldo should feature on the left flank, with Cristian Casseres deployed in between defense and midfield, while Nahuel Ferraresi and Yordan Osorio will be tasked with stopping the Argentine attack.

Wilker Angel and Teo Quintero are ruled out injured.

Venezuela possible XI: Romo; Aramburu, Osorio, Ferraresi, Navarro; Casseres; Bello, J. Martinez, Segovia, Soteldo; Rondon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romo, Graterol, Contreras Defenders: Gonzalez, Osorio, Ferraresi, Navarro, Makoun, Aramburu, Vivas, Alfonzo, Balbo, Fung, Milani, Rapp, R. Ramirez, Tamayo Midfielders: Rincon, Machis, Soteldo, Savarino, Herrera, J. Martinez, Casseres, Bello, Pereira, Segovia, Andrade, D. Martinez, Ortega, Profeta, Quieto, Ramos, Romero, Sequera Forwards: Rondon, Cadiz, D'Agostini, J. Ramirez

Argentina team news

Lionel Messi is back in the fold after missing the September qualification games, and the Inter Miami star is likely to be joined by Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alavez in attack in a 4-3-3 formation given that Nicolas Gonzalez is among the injury absentees.

However, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been slapped with a two-game international ban by FIFA for "offensive behaviour". So Geronimo Rulli would deputise in goal.

Alejandro Garnacho was forced to withdraw from the squad due to a knee issue.

Juan Foyth and Paulo Dybala are also nursing their own respective injuries, while Alexis Mac Allister is in the squad despite injury concern.

Argentina possible XI: Rulli; Montiel, Otamendi, Romero, Li. Martinez; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez; Alvarez, La. Martinez, Messi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rulli, Musso, Benitez Defenders: Otamendi, Acuna, Tagliafico, Molina, Pezzella, Montiel Romero, Li. Martinez, Balerdi, Soler Midfielders: Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso, Mac Allister, Palacios, Fernandez, Almada, Buonanotte Forwards: Messi, La. Martinez, Alvarez, Carboni, Paz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Venezuela and Argentina across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 25, 2022 Argentina 3-0 Venezuela World Cup Qualifiers September 2, 2021 Venezuela 1-3 Argentina World Cup Qualifiers June 28, 2019 Venezuela 0-2 Argentina Copa America March 22, 2019 Argentina 1-3 Venezuela International Friendly September 5, 2017 Argentina 1-1 Venezuela World Cup Qualifiers

