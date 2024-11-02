How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Utah Hockey Club, as well as puck drop time and team news.

Two Western Conference rivals will face off in the Silver State as they battle for two points. The Utah Hockey Club (5-4-2) hits the road to meet the Vegas Golden Knights (7-3-1) on Saturday night.

Utah heads into this game riding momentum after a decisive 5-1 victory over Calgary on home ice Wednesday. Meanwhile, Vegas Knights are looking to bounce back after a tough 6-3 road loss to Los Angeles, also on Wednesday.

In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights hold a slight edge with a 6-4 record, though Utah claimed a 7-4 win at home as the Arizona Coyotes in their most recent encounter on April 5.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club NHL game, plus plenty more.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club: Date and puck-drop time

The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Utah Hockey Club in an electrifying NHL game on Saturday, November 2, 2024, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Saturday, November 2, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Utah16, SCRIPPS

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club team news

Vegas Golden Knights team news

In their matchup with Los Angeles, Vegas created plenty of chances but couldn't convert, while the Kings capitalized on theirs. Despite outshooting L.A. 10-8 in the first period, Vegas trailed 2-0. They went down 4-0 in the second, though Tanner Pearson finally put them on the board at 14:58 with assists from Alexander Holtz and William Karlsson. In the third period, Pavel Dorofeyev scored twice for Vegas, assisted by Mark Stone and Shea Theodore, and again at 17:03 with helpers from Kaeden Korczak and Tomas Hertl. Ilya Samsonov made 21 saves in the 6-3 loss, while Adin Hill is expected to start in goal for the next game.

Utah Hockey Club team news

In their game against Calgary, Utah took control early and held the lead throughout, securing a home-ice victory. Despite being outshot 13-8 in the first period, the Hockey Club headed into the break with a 2-0 advantage. Alexander Kerfoot put Utah on the board with his first goal of the season at 4:41, assisted by Michael Kesselring and Mikhail Sergachev. Just before the first intermission, Barrett Hayton extended the lead to 2-0 with his fifth goal of the season at 19:58, thanks to assists from Nick Schmaltz and Ian Cole.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club head-to-head record