How to watch today's Vanderbilt Commodores vs Kentucky Wildcats NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Kentucky Wildcats (14-4) head to Vanderbilt University Memorial Gym on Saturday to square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (15-4) in an intriguing SEC matchup.

The Wildcats are coming off a victory over Texas A&M and a loss to Alabama. Kentucky's schedule doesn't get any easier, as they’ll face Tennessee, Arkansas, and Ole Miss in the coming weeks. The Wildcats are putting up an impressive 89.2 points per game on 48.4% shooting while allowing 76.1 points per contest on 41.8% shooting from their opponents.

Meanwhile, the Commodores have shown some promise this season. After defeating Tennessee but falling to Alabama, Vanderbilt looks to bounce back as they prepare for tough upcoming games against Oklahoma, Florida, and Texas. The Commodores average 82.4 points per game on 46.5% shooting, while holding their opponents to 69.6 points on 43.7% shooting.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Vanderbilt Commodores vs. the Kentucky Wildcats NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Kentucky Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Kentucky Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT at Memorial Gymnasium (TN) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Saturday, January 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT Venue Memorial Gymnasium (TN) Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Vanderbilt Commodores vs Kentucky Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Kentucky Wildcats on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Vanderbilt Commodores team news & key performers

On the Vanderbilt side, Jason Edwards paced the Commodores with 21 points in their last game. Edwards leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.3 points per game along with 2.3 rebounds. Supporting him are Devin McGlockton, who adds 10.7 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds, and Tyler Nickel, chipping in with 10.6 points per contest.

AJ Hoggard contributes 11.1 points and 4.4 assists, while other key pieces like Tyler Tanner, Jaylen Carey, MJ Collins Jr., Chris Manon, Grant Huffman, JaQualon Roberts, and Jordan Williams round out Vanderbilt’s rotation as they continue to refine their lineup.

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

For Kentucky, Otega Oweh stood out with 21 points in their recent loss. The senior leads the team with 15.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Lamont Butler provides steady playmaking and secondary scoring, contributing 13.6 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Other reliable contributors include Koby Brea (11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds), Jaxson Robinson (13 points, 3.7 boards), Andrew Carr (10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds), and Amari Williams, who anchors the interior with 9.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Role players such as Brandon Garrison, Ansley Almonor, Kerr Kriisa, and Collin Chandler have also been logging valuable minutes for head coach Mark Pope. Kentucky’s shooting efficiency—48.4% as a team—ranks 34th in the nation.