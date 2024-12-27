How to watch today’s Utah Hockey Club vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Colorado Avalanche, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Utah Hockey Club will host the Colorado Avalanche to open an exciting NHL battle on December 27, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The Colorado Avalanche want to make it three wins in a row.

For the season, Utah is 16-12-6, and in the Central Division, they are 4-5-1. When they score three or more goals, the Hockey Club has done properly, going 14-0-6 in those games.

Colorado comes in with a record of 21-15 overall and 3-5-0 against teams from the Central Division. This season, the Avalanche have recorded 120 goals or 3.3 goals per game. This puts them sixth across the league.

This is the third time this season that these two teams will battle each other. The last time they engaged, Utah won 4-1. Dylan Guenther scored two goals to lead the Hockey Club's attack.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game, plus plenty more.

Utah Hockey Club vs Colorado Avalanche: Date and puck-drop time

The Utah Hockey Club will face off against the Colorado Avalanche in an epic NHL action on December 27, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Delta Center, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date December 27, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Colorado Avalanche on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Utah Hockey Club vs Colorado Avalanche team news

Utah Hockey Club team news

Clayton Keller has helped Utah score 13 goals and set up 23 assists.

Dylan Guenther has scored six goals and set up five assists in the last ten games.

Utah Hockey Club injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sean Durzi Shoulder injury Out Connor Ingram Upper body injury Out

Colorado Avalanche team news

Cale Makar has helped the Avalanche score 11 goals and set up 34 assists.

Valeri Nichushkin has scored eight goals and provided two assists in the last ten games.

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Josh Manson Upper body injury Day-to-Day Oliver Kylington Upper body injury Out

Utah Hockey Club and Colorado Avalanche head-to-head record

The Utah Hockey Club has an advantage against the Colorado Avalanche based on their last four head-to-head games, claiming three of the last four. Colorado lost to Utah 4-1 on the 13th of December 2024. Utah has won two of its past three games, which includes a 6-3 win on the 30th of September 2024. When Avalanche faced Utah at home on October 25, 2024, they won 5-1, showing that they were excellent. The result of this game may depend on how effectively Colorado can recover from their recent defeat to Utah and if the team's offensive power, anchored by Cale Makar, will overcome Utah's defense and scoring power, which has been especially strong when they score three goals.