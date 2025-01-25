How to watch today's Utah Utes vs Baylor Bears NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah vs Baylor NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Saturday’s matchup features the Baylor Bears (12-6) traveling to face the Utah Utes (11-7) at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Utes are coming off a tough outing, having been dominated by Houston in a 70-36 loss. Utah trailed 41-17 at halftime and mustered only 19 points in the second half, struggling offensively throughout. The Utes shot a disappointing 30.2% from the field, hit just 29.4% of their attempts from beyond the arc, and converted a mere 41.7% from the free-throw line in the defeat.

The Baylor Bears, on the other hand, bounced back in their last game with a 70-62 victory over Kansas State. Baylor trailed 30-26 at halftime but surged in the second half, outscoring their opponent with a 44-point effort to secure the win. The Bears shot 37.5% from the floor, 37.9% from three-point range, and an impressive 81% from the charity stripe in the contest.

Utah Utes and Baylor Bears: Date and tip-off time

The Utah Utes and the Baylor Bears will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date Saturday, January 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT Venue Jon M. Huntsman Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Utes and Baylor Bears on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Utah Utes and the Baylor Bears on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Utah Utes and Baylor Bears play-by-play commentary on radio

Utah Utes team news & key performers

For the Utes, Gabe Madsen has been their most reliable scorer, averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting 39% from the floor. Ezra Ausar has also been a solid contributor, adding 10.6 points per contest on an efficient 51.3% shooting. However, Utah’s recent offensive performance was a glaring issue, as they managed just 36 points in 40 minutes against Houston’s elite defense. A performance like that won’t cut it, and the Utes will need to regroup and deliver a much stronger showing on Saturday.

Despite their recent struggles, Utah averages 77.7 points per game on the season, and they’ll aim to rediscover their rhythm in front of their home crowd. A bounce-back effort is crucial as they look to take advantage of Baylor’s defensive weaknesses.

Baylor Bears team news & key performers

V.J. Edgecombe was the star for Baylor, dropping 30 points along with three assists and a rebound in a stellar performance. Meanwhile, Norchad Omier has been a consistent contributor for the Bears this season, averaging 15.1 points per game while shooting a solid 57.5% from the field.

Defensively, Baylor has shown vulnerabilities, especially on the road, where they allow 79.6 points per game. Overall, the Bears surrender 68.2 points per contest and struggle to defend the three-point line, allowing opponents to hit 37.0% of their attempts. They also give up 43.4% shooting from the field while allowing 18.5 free-throw attempts and 9.8 offensive rebounds per game. However, Baylor's defense forces an average of 14.6 turnovers per game, helping to counterbalance some of their defensive lapses.

Key Injuries: Langston Love (questionable), Jeremy Roach (questionable).