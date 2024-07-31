Utah Royals vs Tijuana Femenil: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup

How to watch the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup match between Utah Royals and Tijuana Femenil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Utah Royals will take on Tijuana Femenil in the NWSL-Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup at the America First Field on Wednesday.

All four teams from Group A are on three points, with each team having won one of their two group games so far. This makes the final matchday interesting as they are all in with a chance of progressing into the knockout stage.

Utah are second in the group standings whereas Tijuana are at the bottom, owing to goal difference. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Utah Royals vs Tijuana Femenil kick-off time

Date: July 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 10pm ET Venue: America First Field

The NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup match between Utah Royals and Tijuana will be played at the America First Field on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 10pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Utah Royals vs Tijuana Femenil online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+. Match highlights will be available on the same platform after the game.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Utah Royals team news

The Royals are in fine form following a 3-1 victory over the Portland Thorns in their second match of the tournament. Goals from Hannah Betfort, Ally Sentnor, and Michele Vasconcelos secured the win in front of their home fans.

Fans can expect a similar lineup once again for the final group game.

Utah Royals possible XI: Haught; Burns, Del Fava, Tejada, Pogarch; Foederer, Nyberg; Mozingo, Sentnor, Monaghan; Betfort.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Haught, Nelson, Roque Defenders: Griffitts, Flynn, Del Fava, Burns, Merrick, Pogarch, Tejada, Riehl, Dorsey Midfielders: Nyberg, Henry, Fraser, Tagliaferri, Cluff, Foederer, Gray Forwards: Monaghan, Vasconcelos, Sentnor, Onumonu, Mozingo, Tucker, Betfort, Tanaka

Tijuana Femenil team news

Tijuana have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the big game and will be looking to pick up their second win of the tournament when they face Utah Royals.

The team bounced back from a 5-0 defeat to the Portland Thorns on the first matchday with a 3-2 win over Seattle Reign in Washington. Aisha Solórzano netted a hat trick against Seattle and will be looking to maintain her scoring streak against Utah.

Tijuana predicted XI: González, Alvarado, Díaz, Martínez, Hernández, Marroquin, Fong, Pelayo, Martínez, Solórzano, Herrera.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gutiérrez, I. González, Montiel, Reyes Defenders: Díaz, N. Martínez, Alvarado, Mora, Fong, Cid, V. López, Quintos, Jardón, Villalobos Midfielders: A. González, Verdugo, Villamizar, Marroquin, Cox, Fernández, Pelayo-Bernal, Izaguirre, Carrandi, N. Martínez, I. Hernández, Esparza Forwards: Espinosa, Herrera, Munguía, Solórzano

Head-to-Head Results

Friday's match will mark the first-ever meeting between Utah Royals and Tijuana Femenil.

