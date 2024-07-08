How to watch the USWNT at Paris 2024: Complete schedule & tournament format

Here’s all the information you’ll need to know in order to catch Team USA's soccer fixtures at the Olympic Games

The Paris 2024 Olympics are almost here, with thousands of athletes across multiple sports set to descend on France in pursuit of gold-medal greatness and immortality - and few will be as heavily fancied as the United States women’s national team in the soccer tournament.

One of the most decorated teams across any sporting discipline over the past few decades, the Stars and Stripes are quadruple gold medalists in this event, but have not tasted glory since London 2012 after coming up short at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

That will rankle with the high-achieving group of stars that makes up their squad, with several often considered among the best in the world, and there will be high expectations that they end their hoodoo when they make the trip across the Atlantic this month.

In a group that also consists of fellow heavyweights Australia and Germany, plus minnows Zambia however, they may still have their work cut out - but just how can you watch it all, and when does it all take place?

Get the answers you need with GOAL’s one-stop guide on how to watch the USWNT at Paris 2024.

How to watch USWNT fixtures at Paris 2024

For fans looking to follow their team in the United States, every soccer game will be available live on NBC and Peacock, the broadcaster’s subscription service.

There are two packages for Peacock, Premium and Premium Plus. The former is priced at $5.99 per month plus tax, or you can sign up for a year’s subscription at $59.99 plus tax. Premium Plus, which is ad-free for on-demand services, is priced at $11.99 per month.

You can sign up by visiting the Peacock website, where you can select both options, with the Premium Plus monthly option getting you through the two-week Paris 2024 USA soccer schedule for just over $6 all-in.

If you want to watch it through your TV package, you’ll need NBC. Sling TV offers NBC channels and provides an excellent option for watching the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Right now, you can get the Orange + Blue Plan at 50% off for $30 per month for the first month, granting access to NBC. Then, when the Olympics are done, you can watch all your sports, like hockey, basketball, soccer, and more, on the streaming service.

Paris 2024 USWNT football schedule

The USWNT have been drawn in Group B in the women’s tournament at Paris 2024, and will begin their campaign on Thursday, July 25 when they face Zambia at Stade de Nice.

The Stars and Stripes head to the Stade de Marseille for their second game against Germany three days later on Sunday, July 28, before they wrap their group stage campaign against Australia at the same venue on Wednesday, July 31.

If they qualify for the knockout stages, they will then partake in the quarter-finals on Saturday, August 3, the semi-finals on Tuesday, August 6 and the final on Saturday, August 10.

Date Game Time (ET) Venue Thursday, July 25 Group B: USWNT v Zambia 15:00 Stade de Nice, Nice Sunday, July 28 Group B: USWNT v Germany 15:00 Stade de Marseille, Marseille Wednesday, July 31 Group B: Australia v USWNT 13:00 Stade de Marseille, Marseille Saturday, August 3 Quarter-Finals TBC TBC Tuesday, August 6 Semi-Finals TBC TBC Saturday, August 10 Final 13:00 Parc des Princes, Paris

Paris 2024 women’s tournament format

Twelve teams will compete in the women’s tournament at Paris 2024, having come through varying qualification pathways to book their place at the Olympic Games. They are split into three groups of four, with each team playing the other three sides in their respective group in a round-robin format.

The top two sides from each group proceed to the quarter-finals alongside the top-two ranked third-place teams, with the winners then progressing to the semi-finals. The two victors then proceed to the gold medal match, while the losers will compete in the bronze medal match.

What are the groups in the women’s tournament at Paris 2024?

The three groups at Paris 2024 feature some of the biggest names in women’s international football. Reigning world champions Spain will take part, as will heavyweights such as Brazil, Germany, Japan and the United States.

There is no England, owing to the qualification process required for a Great Britain team to represent at the Olympic Games, but few other major nations are absent from the draw.

Unlike the men’s tournament, which features under-23 squads, the women’s tournament will include full squads from the women’s international stage, littering the games with some of the best players in the business.

Group A Group B Group C Canada Australia Brazil Colombia Germany Japan France United States Nigeria New Zealand Zambia Spain

FAQs

What is the roster for the USWNT at Paris 2024?

The USWNT confirmed their final squad for Paris 2024 earlier this month, with new boss Emma Hayes set to take an 18-strong party to France.

No. Player Position Team 1 Alyssa Naeher Goalkeeper Chicago Red Stars 2 Emily Fox Defender Arsenal 3 Korbin Albert Midfielder Paris Saint-Germain 4 Naomi Girma Defender San Diego Wave 5 Trinity Rodman Forward Washington Spirit 6 Casey Krueger Defender Washington Spirit 7 Crystal Dunn Forward Gotham FC 8 Catarina Macario Midfielder Chelsea 9 Mallory Swanson Forward Chicago Red Stars 10 Lindsey Horan Midfielder Lyon 11 Sophia Smith Forward Portland Thorns 12 Tierna Davidson Defender Gotham FC 13 Jenna Nighswonger Defender Gotham FC 14 Emily Sonnett Defender Gotham FC 15 Jaedyn Shaw Forward San Diego Wave 16 Rose Lavelle Midfielder Gotham FC 17 Sam Coffey Midfielder Portland Thorns 18 Casey Murphy Goalkeeper North Carolina Courage

How many women’s tournament gold medals have Team USA won?

Team USA has won gold in the women’s tournament at the Olympic Games on four occasions, first triumphing at the inaugural edition at Atlanta 1996.

They subsequently won three successive tournaments, at Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 and London 2012, but have not won since then, missing out on a medal at Rio 2016 before bouncing back to take bronze at Tokyo 2020.