How to Watch USMNT vs. Costa Rica: Live Stream International Soccer Friendly, TV Channel

The U.S. Men's National Team continues its 2025 schedule as they face Costa Rica in an international friendly at Q2 Stadium in Austin, marking the final match before World Cup qualifying resumes in March.

Match Details

The USMNT and Costa Rica will lock horns in a highly anticipated friendly game on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Date Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 7 pm ET/4 pm PT Venue Inter&Co Stadium Location Orlando, Florida TV Channels NBC Universo (Spanish), TNT (English) Live Stream Fubo (Watch for free in Spanish)

Expected Lineups

United States:

Several European-based stars unavailable

MLS-heavy roster featuring young talent

Captain Walker Zimmerman leads defense

Brandon Vazquez expected to start at striker

Costa Rica:

Mix of veterans and emerging players

Joel Campbell leads attacking line

Keylor Navas returns to goal

Francisco Calvo anchors defense

Key Storylines

This match represents the USMNT's final tune-up before crucial Nations League matches and World Cup qualifying begins. Interim head coach B.J. Callaghan aims to evaluate several newcomers while maintaining the team's tactical identity established during their successful 2024 campaign.

How to Watch

The match will air live on NBC Universo with Andres Cantor providing Spanish-language commentary, while TNT carries English coverage featuring Luke Wileman and Maurice Edu. Pre-match coverage begins at 5:30 pm ET with extensive analysis and team news.

This marks the 41st meeting between these CONCACAF rivals, with the U.S. holding a 19-16-5 all-time advantage. The teams last met in World Cup qualifying in 2023, where the U.S. secured a 2-0 victory in San Jose.

