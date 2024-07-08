How to watch the USMNT at Paris 2024: Complete schedule & tournament format

The Paris 2024 Olympics are almost here, with thousands of athletes across multiple sports set to descend on France in pursuit of gold-medal greatness and immortality - and few will have as much to prove perhaps as the United States men’s national team in the soccer tournament.
Two years out from a home World Cup, the Games represents a high-stakes audition for many of the nation’s youngest stars to put their names into the frame for early consideration as the Stars and Stripes look to build towards a successful event in their own backyard in 2026.
With that in mind, the USMNT will be out to impress, even in a group that contains much-fancied hosts France, plus the relative minnows of New Zealand and Guinea as fellow rivals.
With their USWNT compatriots frequently dominant in this event, the pressure will be on to prove they can earn a first medal in over a century in the men’s tournament - but just how can you watch it all, and when does it all take place?
Get the answers you need with GOAL’s one-stop guide on how to watch the USMNT at Paris 2024.
How to watch USMNT fixtures at Paris 2024
For fans looking to follow their team in the United States, every soccer game will be available live on NBC and Peacock, the broadcaster’s subscription service.
There are two packages for Peacock, Premium and Premium Plus. The former is priced at $5.99 per month plus tax, or you can sign up for a year’s subscription at $59.99 plus tax. Premium Plus, which is ad-free for on-demand services, is priced at $11.99 per month.
You can sign up by visiting the Peacock website, where you can select both options, with the Premium Plus monthly option getting you through the two-week Paris 2024 USA soccer schedule for just over $6 all-in.
If you want to watch it through your TV package, you’ll need NBC. Sling TV offers NBC channels and provides an excellent option for watching the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.
Right now, you can get the Orange + Blue Plan at 50% off for $30 per month for the first month, granting access to NBC. Then, when the Olympics are done, you can watch all your sports, like hockey, basketball, soccer, and more, on the streaming service.
Paris 2024 USMNT football schedule
The USMNT have been drawn in Group A in the men’s tournament at Paris 2024, and will begin their campaign on Wednesday, July 24 when they face hosts France at Stade de Marseille.
The Stars and Stripes remain there for their second game against New Zealand three days later on Saturday, July 27, before they wrap their group stage campaign against Guinea at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Tuesday, July 30.
If they qualify for the knockout stages, they will then partake in the quarter-finals on Friday, August 2, the semi-finals on Monday, August 5 and the final on Thursday, August 8.
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|Venue
|Wednesday, July 24
|Group A: France v USMNT
|15:00
|Stade de Marseille, Marseille
|Saturday, July 27
|Group A: New Zealand v USMNT
|13:00
|Stade de Marseille, Marseille
|Tuesday, July 30
|Group A: USMNT v Guinea
|13:00
|Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne
|Friday, August 2
|Quarter-Finals
|TBC
|TBC
|Monday, August 5
|Semi-Finals
|TBC
|TBC
|Thursday, August 8
|Final
|12:00
|Parc des Princes, Paris
Paris 2024 men’s tournament format
Sixteen teams will compete in the men’s tournament at Paris 2024, having come through varying qualification pathways to book their place at the Olympic Games. They are split into four groups of four, with each team playing the other three sides in their respective group in a round-robin format.
The top two sides from each group proceed to the quarter-finals, with the winners then progressing to the semi-finals. The two victors then proceed to the gold medal match, while the losers will compete in the bronze medal match.
What are the groups in the men’s tournament at Paris 2024?
The four groups at Paris 2024 feature some of the biggest names in men’s international football. Both nations who contested the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Argentina and France, will take part, as well as semi-finalists Morocco and other major names such as Spain, Japan and the United States.
Unlike the women’s tournament however, which features players of all ages, the men’s tournament consists of respective under-23 teams, with up to three additional players above the age limit.
As such, only a handful of recognised superstar players traditionally take part, with the tournament instead offering other young starlets a chance to impress on the world stage.
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|France
|Argentina
|Dominican Republic
|Israel
|Guinea
|Iraq
|Egypt
|Japan
|New Zealand
|Morocco
|Spain
|Mali
|United States
|Ukraine
|Uzbekistan
|Paraguay
FAQs
What is the roster for the USMNT at Paris 2024?
The USMNT confirmed their final squad for Paris 2024 earlier this month, with boss Marko Mitrovic set to take an 18-strong party to France.
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Patrick Schulte
|Goalkeeper
|Columbus Crew
|Gaga Slonina
|Goalkeeper
|Chelsea
|Maximilian Dietz
|Defender
|Greuther Furth
|Nathan Harriel
|Defender
|Philadelphia Union
|Miles Robinson
|Defender
|FC Cincinnati
|John Tolkin
|Defender
|New York Red Bulls
|Caleb Wiley
|Defender
|Atlanta United
|Walker Zimmerman
|Defender
|Nashville SC
|Gianluca Busio
|Midfielder
|Venezia
|Benjamin Cremaschi
|Midfielder
|Inter Miami
|Jack McGlynn
|Midfielder
|Philadelphia Union
|Djordje Mihailovic
|Midfielder
|Colorado Rapids
|Tanner Tessmann
|Midfielder
|Venezia
|Paxten Aaronson
|Forward
|FC Utrecht
|Taylor Booth
|Forward
|FC Utrecht
|Duncan McGuire
|Forward
|Orlando City SC
|Kevin Paredes
|Forward
|Wolfsburg
|Griffin Yow
|Forward
|KVC Westerlo
How many men’s tournament gold medals have Team USA won?
Team USA has never won gold in the men’s tournament at the Olympic Games, having come closest at St. Louis 1904 when two separate sides claimed silver and bronze.
Their best result in recent years was a defeat in the bronze medal match at Sydney 2000, when they lost to Chile. Cameroon were the gold medal victors that year.