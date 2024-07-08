How to watch the USMNT at Paris 2024: Complete schedule & tournament format

Here’s all the information you’ll need to know in order to catch Team USA's soccer fixtures at the Olympic Games

The Paris 2024 Olympics are almost here, with thousands of athletes across multiple sports set to descend on France in pursuit of gold-medal greatness and immortality - and few will have as much to prove perhaps as the United States men’s national team in the soccer tournament.

Two years out from a home World Cup, the Games represents a high-stakes audition for many of the nation’s youngest stars to put their names into the frame for early consideration as the Stars and Stripes look to build towards a successful event in their own backyard in 2026.

With that in mind, the USMNT will be out to impress, even in a group that contains much-fancied hosts France, plus the relative minnows of New Zealand and Guinea as fellow rivals.

With their USWNT compatriots frequently dominant in this event, the pressure will be on to prove they can earn a first medal in over a century in the men’s tournament - but just how can you watch it all, and when does it all take place?

Get the answers you need with GOAL’s one-stop guide on how to watch the USMNT at Paris 2024.

How to watch USMNT fixtures at Paris 2024

For fans looking to follow their team in the United States, every soccer game will be available live on NBC and Peacock, the broadcaster’s subscription service.

There are two packages for Peacock, Premium and Premium Plus. The former is priced at $5.99 per month plus tax, or you can sign up for a year’s subscription at $59.99 plus tax. Premium Plus, which is ad-free for on-demand services, is priced at $11.99 per month.

You can sign up by visiting the Peacock website, where you can select both options, with the Premium Plus monthly option getting you through the two-week Paris 2024 USA soccer schedule for just over $6 all-in.

If you want to watch it through your TV package, you’ll need NBC. Sling TV offers NBC channels and provides an excellent option for watching the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Right now, you can get the Orange + Blue Plan at 50% off for $30 per month for the first month, granting access to NBC. Then, when the Olympics are done, you can watch all your sports, like hockey, basketball, soccer, and more, on the streaming service.

Paris 2024 USMNT football schedule

The USMNT have been drawn in Group A in the men’s tournament at Paris 2024, and will begin their campaign on Wednesday, July 24 when they face hosts France at Stade de Marseille.

The Stars and Stripes remain there for their second game against New Zealand three days later on Saturday, July 27, before they wrap their group stage campaign against Guinea at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Tuesday, July 30.

If they qualify for the knockout stages, they will then partake in the quarter-finals on Friday, August 2, the semi-finals on Monday, August 5 and the final on Thursday, August 8.

Date Game Time (ET) Venue Wednesday, July 24 Group A: France v USMNT 15:00 Stade de Marseille, Marseille Saturday, July 27 Group A: New Zealand v USMNT 13:00 Stade de Marseille, Marseille Tuesday, July 30 Group A: USMNT v Guinea 13:00 Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne Friday, August 2 Quarter-Finals TBC TBC Monday, August 5 Semi-Finals TBC TBC Thursday, August 8 Final 12:00 Parc des Princes, Paris

Paris 2024 men’s tournament format

Sixteen teams will compete in the men’s tournament at Paris 2024, having come through varying qualification pathways to book their place at the Olympic Games. They are split into four groups of four, with each team playing the other three sides in their respective group in a round-robin format.

The top two sides from each group proceed to the quarter-finals, with the winners then progressing to the semi-finals. The two victors then proceed to the gold medal match, while the losers will compete in the bronze medal match.

What are the groups in the men’s tournament at Paris 2024?

The four groups at Paris 2024 feature some of the biggest names in men’s international football. Both nations who contested the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Argentina and France, will take part, as well as semi-finalists Morocco and other major names such as Spain, Japan and the United States.

Unlike the women’s tournament however, which features players of all ages, the men’s tournament consists of respective under-23 teams, with up to three additional players above the age limit.

As such, only a handful of recognised superstar players traditionally take part, with the tournament instead offering other young starlets a chance to impress on the world stage.

Group A Group B Group C Group D France Argentina Dominican Republic Israel Guinea Iraq Egypt Japan New Zealand Morocco Spain Mali United States Ukraine Uzbekistan Paraguay

FAQs

What is the roster for the USMNT at Paris 2024?

The USMNT confirmed their final squad for Paris 2024 earlier this month, with boss Marko Mitrovic set to take an 18-strong party to France.

Player Position Team Patrick Schulte Goalkeeper Columbus Crew Gaga Slonina Goalkeeper Chelsea Maximilian Dietz Defender Greuther Furth Nathan Harriel Defender Philadelphia Union Miles Robinson Defender FC Cincinnati John Tolkin Defender New York Red Bulls Caleb Wiley Defender Atlanta United Walker Zimmerman Defender Nashville SC Gianluca Busio Midfielder Venezia Benjamin Cremaschi Midfielder Inter Miami Jack McGlynn Midfielder Philadelphia Union Djordje Mihailovic Midfielder Colorado Rapids Tanner Tessmann Midfielder Venezia Paxten Aaronson Forward FC Utrecht Taylor Booth Forward FC Utrecht Duncan McGuire Forward Orlando City SC Kevin Paredes Forward Wolfsburg Griffin Yow Forward KVC Westerlo

How many men’s tournament gold medals have Team USA won?

Team USA has never won gold in the men’s tournament at the Olympic Games, having come closest at St. Louis 1904 when two separate sides claimed silver and bronze.

Their best result in recent years was a defeat in the bronze medal match at Sydney 2000, when they lost to Chile. Cameroon were the gold medal victors that year.