How to watch today's USC vs Penn State NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch USC vs Penn State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 4/5-ranked USC Trojans are back in action at the Galen Center this week, preparing to host a single Big Ten showdown on their home court. Sporting an impressive 15-1 overall record and remaining unbeaten in conference play at 5-0, the Trojans will face Penn State (9-7, 0-5) at 5 pm on Sunday, Jan. 12.

The Lady Lions are reeling from a five-game losing streak, and the odds appear stacked against them in their upcoming matchups. Their West Coast trip begins with Sunday’s clash against USC, followed by a Wednesday encounter with top-ranked UCLA.

Penn State faces a daunting challenge, with the Trojans and Bruins having a combined 98% chance to claim victory. Given the Lady Lions' recent slump, these games could result in significant defeats at the hands of the California powerhouses.

Although USC is new to the Big Ten this season, the Trojans have a recent history with Penn State. The two sides faced off in last year's Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Tournament, where USC edged out a narrow one-point win, thanks to a 31-point explosion from then-freshman standout JuJu Watkins.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch USC vs Penn State NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

USC vs Penn State NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Trojans and the Nittany Lions will lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

Date Sunday, January 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Galen Center Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch USC vs Penn State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Trojans and the Nittany Lions live on:

National TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Regarding streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to USC vs Penn State play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

USC Trojans team news & key performers

JuJu Watkins is now staking her claim as the nation’s best player, ranking third nationally with a stellar 24.9 points per game. Meanwhile, Penn State’s Gracie Merkle, who was once neck-and-neck with Watkins in scoring with over 20 points per game, has seen her production nosedive. Over her last four outings, the 6ft 6in center has managed just 24 points combined, dropping her season average to 16.8 points per game, which barely places her within the top 100 scorers.

Adding to Penn State's woes, redshirt sophomore Moriah Murray, once a potent threat from beyond the arc, has hit a cold streak. She led the nation in made 3-pointers earlier in the season but has since gone scoreless from long range in her last 18 attempts and contributed only seven points across four games.

To stand any chance against a USC team firing on all cylinders, the Lady Lions will need to rediscover the form that brought them early-season success. The Trojans boast a trio of consistent scorers in Watkins, Kiki Iriafen (18.1 points per game), and Kennedy Smith (10 points per game), making USC a formidable opponent.

Penn State Nittany Lions team news & key performers

Penn State averages 75.2 points per game, placing them 55th in college basketball, while allowing 66.4 points per contest, ranking 241st nationally. With a scoring margin of +140 on the season, the Lady Lions outpace their opponents by an average of 8.8 points per game.

Gracie Merkle leads the team with 16.8 points per outing, a figure that places her 99th among all players in the country.