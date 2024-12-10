How to watch today's USC vs Fresno State NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch USC vs Fresno State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The USC Trojans (8-1) will aim to extend their three-game home winning streak when they face the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-3) at the Galen Center on Tuesday.

USC comes into this matchup on the back of a 66-53 triumph over Oregon. The Trojans were powered by standout performances from JuJu Watkins, who poured in 21 points, and Kiki Iriafen, who contributed 17 points and dominated the glass with 12 rebounds.

On the other hand, Fresno State secured an 83-60 victory against UC Merced in their last outing. Mia Jacobs led the charge for the Bulldogs with a double-double, tallying 18 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals while shooting 41.18% from the field and knocking down four of her 11 attempts from beyond the arc.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the USC vs. Fresno State NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

USC Trojans vs Fresno State Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Trojans and the Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAA Women's game on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

Date Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Galen Center Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch USC Trojans vs Fresno State Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the USC Trojans and Fresno State Bulldogs live on:

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Fubo

USC Trojans team news & key performers

The Trojans have been an offensive powerhouse this season, averaging 85.8 points per game, which ranks 13th in college basketball. Defensively, they have also excelled, allowing just 53.9 points per game (23rd in the nation), resulting in a staggering +287 scoring margin and outscoring opponents by 31.9 points on average.

Watkins, the second-leading scorer in the country, has been the driving force, averaging 25.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Fresno State Bulldogs team news & key performers

Meanwhile, Fresno State boasts a more modest scoring differential of +4.0, averaging 66.4 points per game (177th nationally) while conceding 62.4 (163rd). Jacobs has been their most reliable performer, ranking 41st in the nation with an average of 18.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs also rely on Mariah Elohim, who has been a threat from downtown, shooting 34.8% from three-point range and averaging 2.4 made triples per game while contributing 10.4 points.