How to watch today's Arizona Wildcats vs Iowa State Cyclones NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Iowa State Cyclones (17-2) hit the road to face the Arizona Wildcats (13-6) on Monday, January 27, at the McKale Center in a marquee matchup.

The Arizona Wildcats are coming off a 78-63 victory over Colorado. Arizona held a narrow 33-31 advantage at halftime but turned up the heat in the second half, dropping 45 points to seal the win. The Wildcats shot 46.9% from the floor, 33.3% from beyond the arc, and an impressive 81.8% at the charity stripe.

Meanwhile, the Iowa State Cyclones also enter this contest riding high after a commanding 76-61 win over Arizona State. Despite trailing 40-33 at halftime, Iowa State erupted in the second half, outscoring ASU 43-21 to secure the double-digit triumph. The Cyclones shot efficiently, hitting 45.8% of their field goals, 42.1% of their three-point attempts, and 80% of their free throws.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona Wildcats vs. the Iowa State Cyclones NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Arizona Wildcats vs Iowa State Cyclones: Date and tip-off time

The Arizona Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT at McKale Memorial Center in Tucson, Arizona.

Date Monday, January 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue McKale Memorial Center Location Tucson, Arizona

How to watch Arizona Wildcats vs Iowa State Cyclones on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Arizona Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Arizona Wildcats vs Iowa State Cyclones play-by-play commentary on radio

Arizona Wildcats team news & key performers

On the Arizona side, Anthony Dell’Orso spearheaded the offense in their win over Colorado with 20 points. Leading the Wildcats is Caleb Love, who averages 15.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Other key contributors include Jaden Bradley (11.4 points, 3.8 assists), Trey Townsend (9.7 points, 4.1 rebounds), KJ Lewis (10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds), and Anthony Dell’Orso (9.3 points).

Arizona also gets solid minutes from Motiejus Krivas, Tobe Awaka, Henri Veesaar, and Carter Bryant, forming a balanced lineup under coach Tommy Lloyd.

Iowa State Cyclones team news & key performers

Curtis Jones led the charge for Iowa State in their last outing, racking up 33 points, seven rebounds, and three steals. The Cyclones boast a well-rounded roster with Keshon Gilbert contributing 15.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game, while Joshua Jefferson adds 12.8 points and 8.3 boards. Tamin Lipsey is a defensive presence, averaging 9.9 points, three assists, and 2.3 steals.

Freshman Milan Momcilovic also chips in with 10.3 points and 3.5 rebounds. Supporting pieces like Dishon Jackson (9.2 points, 4.7 rebounds), Nojus Indrusaitis, Brandton Chatfield, and Nate Heise round out a deep rotation for Iowa State.