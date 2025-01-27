How to watch today's USC Trojans vs UCLA Bruins NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch USC vs UCLA NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The UCLA Bruins (14-6) aim to extend their winning streak to four games as they take on the USC Trojans (12-7) at Galen Center on Monday, January 27, 2025.

The Bruins began the season in fine form, cruising to a 10-1 record through their first 11 games. Their lone early loss came at the hands of New Mexico, but they notched wins over Rider, Boston University, Lehigh, Idaho State, Cal State Fullerton, Southern Utah, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Prairie View. While December and early January presented challenges, UCLA has rebounded well, regaining momentum with three consecutive victories heading into this rivalry clash.

The Trojans, meanwhile, have endured a season marked by both impressive highs and frustrating lows. After a solid 5-1 start—with wins over Chattanooga, Idaho State, Texas Arlington, San Jose State, and Grambling, and a loss to Cal—USC faced setbacks against Saint Mary’s, New Mexico, and Oregon. They rallied with four straight wins against Washington, Montana State, Cal State Northridge, and Southern, but have alternated wins and losses in a 3-3 stretch since.

USC Trojans vs UCLA Bruins: Date and tip-off time

The USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

Date Monday, January 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Galen Center Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch USC Trojans vs UCLA Bruins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to USC Trojans vs UCLA Bruins play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

USC Trojans team news & key performers

For USC, junior guard Desmond Claude paced the team with 21 points and six assists in their latest outing, while sophomore guard Wesley Yates III added 17 points and four steals. Claude has been the engine of the Trojans’ offense, averaging 16.3 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. Yates III contributes 11.0 points per contest, and senior guard Chibuzo Agbo adds 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds, giving USC a balanced scoring attack.

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

Sophomore center Aday Mara and junior guard Skyy Clark both chipped in 12 points to lead UCLA in their last game. Mara, averaging 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, had a standout 22-point performance in a close win over Wisconsin earlier this season. Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau, the Bruins’ top scorer with 13.9 points per game, remains questionable for Monday's game after suffering an ankle injury last Friday.