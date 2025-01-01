How to watch today's USC Trojans vs Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch USC vs Nebraska NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

USC returns to Big Ten action on New Year's Day, hosting Nebraska in what promises to be an intriguing conference showdown.

The Trojans (12-1) are riding high after securing their second conference victory of the season with a win over Michigan on Sunday. The game featured a dazzling 31-point performance from JuJu Watkins, extending USC's impressive winning streak to eight games.

Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers (10-3) are eager to rebound after back-to-back losses to close out December. Nebraska's most recent defeat came at the hands of UCLA, and the team is still searching for its first true road win of the season.

USC Trojans vs Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The USC Trojans and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Date Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Galen Center Location Los Angeles, Calif

How to watch USC Trojans vs Nebraska Cornhuskers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the USC Trojans and the Nebraska Cornhuskers live on:

National TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to USC Trojans vs Nebraska Cornhuskers play-by-play commentary on radio

USC Trojans team news & key performers

USC boasts a formidable presence in the paint, led by returning 6ft 4in center Rayah Marshall, who pairs with Kadi Sissoko Iriafen to form a dominant duo in the post. Marshall averages over eight points and eight rebounds per game, anchoring the Trojans on both ends of the floor. Freshman guard Kennedy Williams had been making a strong impact early in the season, averaging 8.8 points and 3.5 rebounds across six games before being sidelined indefinitely following surgery in late November. In her absence, fellow freshman Kayleigh Heckel has stepped up admirably, contributing 7.1 points per game in 13 appearances.

Nebraska Cornhuskers team news & key performers

In the loss to UCLA, Nebraska struggled offensively, with true freshman Amiah Hargrove emerging as the lone double-digit scorer, finishing with 12 points. Callin Hake contributed nine points, while Jessica Petrie, Britt Prince, and Petra Bozan each chipped in seven. Star center Alexis Markowski had a rough outing, managing just three points and two rebounds on 1-for-8 shooting from the field.