How to watch today's Uruguay U20 vs Peru U20 Copa Sudamericano U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericano U20 match between Uruguay and Peru, as well as kick-off time and team news

Uruguay U20 will aim to make it three wins in as many games in Copa Sudamericano U20 when they face Peru U20 at Estadio Metropolitano de Cabudare on Wednesday.

La Celeste climbed atop Group A following wins over Chile and Paraguay, while Peru are eliminated having lost three of their four games so far.

Uruguay U20 vs Peru U20 kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericano U20 match between Uruguay and Peru will be played at Estadio Metropolitano de Cabudare in Barquisimeto, Venezuela.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET on Wednesday, January 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Uruguay U20 team news

Gonzalo Petit - who bagged a brace against Paraguay, Alejandro Severo and Renzo Machado should continue to feature in attack.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Kevin Martinez will aim to book another clean sheet, shielded by the back four of Lucas Agazzi, Alfonso Montero, Juan Rodriguez and Patricio Pacifico.

Peru U20 team news

Platense forward Juan Pablo Goicochea scored twice in the competition and will be looking to add to his tally. Bassco Soyer could also make it to the XI after scoring off the bench last time out.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

URU Last match PER 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Uruguay U20 0 - 1 Peru U20 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

