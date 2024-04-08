How to watch today's UConn Huskies vs Purdue Boilermakers NCAA March Madness Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, start time & radio station

How to watch today's UConn Huskies vs Purdue Boilermakers NCAA March Madness Championship game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

Only two teams remain in the NCAA Men's March Madness Tournament 2024, with the No. 1 seed UConn Huskies (36-3) taking on the No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers (34-4) at State Farm Stadium in Monday's showpiece final.

UConn and Purdue have been the two best teams in the tournament, and this is the matchup that most fans wanted for the NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship game.

The Boilermakers saw off the challenge of No. 11-seed NC State in the Final Four Saturday, ending the Wolfpack's remarkable fairytale run. NC State kept things respectable through the first half and much of the second half, but Purdue went on a 12-1 run to steer clear late and win the game comfortably, 63-50, in the end.

Connecticut Huskies, meanwhile, played a tight match with No. 4 seed Alabama in their Final Four matchup. The Crimson Tide kept things tight heading into the final minutes, but UConn eventually managed to use a raft of powerful runs to pull clear and advance to the national championship with an 86-72 victory.

The Huskies will now attempt to become the first repeat champions since the 2006 and 2007 Florida Gators, while the Boilermakers are chasing their first-ever NCAA tournament title.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's UConn Huskies vs. Purdue Boilermakers NCAA March Madness Championship Game.

UConn vs Purdue tip-off time & stadium

The Huskies will face off against the Boilermakers this Monday, April 8, 2024, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA March Madness Championship game is set for 9:20 p.m. ET/ 8:20 p.m. CT/ 6:20 p.m. PT.

Date Monday, April 8, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:20 p.m. ET / 8:20 p.m. CT / 6:20 p.m. PT Venue State Farm Stadium Location Glendale, Arizona

How to watch the UConn vs Purdue NCAA March Madness Final online - TV channels & live streams

The Men’s NCAA Championship Game will be broadcast live in North America on TBS, TNT, and TruTV. To stream the game, Max (formerly known as HBO Max) is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content.

Max has a B/R Sports hub as part of its streaming service for a limited time. The hub has access to March Madness games with truTV, TBS, and TNT starting at $5.83/month when you pay for a year of service upfront — around $70/year, or over 40 percent off its regular price. But act fast and sign up now; this deal expires on April 9 at the end of March Madness.

How to listen to UConn vs Purdue NCAA March Madness Final on radio

Listen live as the Huskies take on the Boilermakers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Radio: UConn Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WICH-Norwich (1310 AM, 94.5 FM), WILI-Willimantic (1400 AM, 95.3 FM), Fox Sports 97.9 FM Hartford, SiriusXM-983, SXM App 973

UConn vs Purdue Team News

Getty Images

UConn Huskies Team News

The Boilermakers will have a behemoth in the paint in Edey, but UConn also has one on their side in Donovan Clingan. The 7'2" senior center is an elite rim protector, averaging 2.5 blocks per game this season. Edey has been dominant in the paint through the tournament but has yet to face a defender like Clingan.

In attack, UConn will need their best scorers to step up after being somewhat inconsistent throughout the tournament. The team's leading scorer, Tristen Newton, had strong performances in the Round of 32 and Sweet 16 but put up just five points in the Elite Eight. He scored 12 points in Saturday's Final Four contest.

Stephon Castle has had a good tournament so far, but he has also been erratic with his stat line, putting up 14, 7, 16, 2, and 21-point displays. Newton, Castle, and the rest of the Huskies will need big performances to take down the Boilermakers.

Purdue Boilermakers Team News

Soon-to-be two-time Player of the Year, Zach Edey put Purdue on his back and carried the program to their first-ever final.

A walking double-double in college basketball, Edey is averaging 28 PPG and 15.4 rebounds per game in the NCAA tournament. He posted 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in Saturday's win over NC State.

Edey's stat line may be impacted on Monday due to his unique matchup against center Clingan, who has the size and athleticism to halt his prospects. That will be a good litmus test for Edey's emerging NBA credentials.

He will look to relieve the Boilermakers of the pressure that comes with no national titles in over half a century. But he will also need the supporting cast to thrive so the Boilermakers can pull off the upset.

Braden Smith, who averages 12 points per game, finished with a single-digit point total in three of Purdue's NCAA tournament games. If Smith finds himself open, he must make the most of his shots to keep Purdue in the game. Fletcher Loyer and Lance Jones (12.0 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 2.1 APG) could also prove handy to churn out points.

Head-to-Head Records

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two men's college basketball programs. The Boilermakers are playing their first championship game since 1969, when they fell to UCLA, while the Huskies are making their sixth appearance in the men's national title game, all of which have come since 1999.