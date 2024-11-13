How to watch today's UConn Huskies vs Le Moyne Dolphins NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UConn Huskies vs Le Moyne Dolphins NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 3 Connecticut Huskies (2-0, 2-0 at home) are set to welcome Le Moyne (1-2, 0-1 on the road) in a notable non-conference clash.

The Dolphins, still adjusting to the Division I level, are not eligible for NCAA Tournament play until the 2027-28 season. They’ve faced early challenges this season, especially on defense. In their opener against Syracuse, they put up 82 points but ultimately fell 86-82 due to defensive lapses. Their second outing against Cal State Northridge saw a similar issue, as they allowed 97 points while only managing 75 on offense.

Meanwhile, UConn has yet to be seriously challenged this season, sitting comfortably at 2-0. They opened with a commanding 92-56 win over Sacred Heart and followed that with another dominant 92-53 victory over New Hampshire. In the second half of that game, the Huskies piled on 57 points, cruising to an easy win.

Lemoyne Dolphins vs UConn Huskies: Date and tip-off time

The Lemoyne Dolphins and UConn Huskies in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Date Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue XL Center Location Hartford, Connecticut

How to watch Lemoyne Dolphins vs UConn Huskies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Lemoyne Dolphins and UConn Huskies live on:

Lemoyne Dolphins team news & key performers

In their recent matchup against SUNY Poly, Le Moyne tallied an impressive 107 points to secure the win. Dwayne Koroma led with 17 points, adding six rebounds and four assists to his stat line. The scoring was spread around, with six different players contributing at least 10 points each.

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

UConn is adjusting well after losing its top four scorers, including Stephon Castle (now with the Spurs), Tristen Newton (Pacers), and Cam Spencer (Grizzlies), to the NBA Draft. However, the team has reloaded with talents like Alex Karaban (13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds per game last season), Hasaan Diarra, Samson Johnson, Liam McNeeley, and Aidan Mahaney (who averaged 13.9 points in 2023 while at Saint Mary's). With the strategic prowess of Head Coach Danny Hurley at the helm, the Huskies look like strong contenders for another Final Four, and they’re a team worth backing until proven otherwise.

In their latest outing, Karaban shined with 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Five players reached double digits, each scoring at least 11 points. For UConn, this game will likely hinge on keeping the offensive momentum going and piling up points on the scoreboard.