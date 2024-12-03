How to watch today's UConn Huskies vs Baylor Bears NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UConn Huskies vs Baylor Bears NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Big 12/Big East Battle heats up with a showdown between two elite squads as the No. 15 Baylor Bears (5-2) face off against the No. 25 UConn Huskies (5-3).

Baylor heads into this clash riding high after a dominant 91-60 victory over New Orleans, while UConn regained some momentum with an emphatic 99-45 win against Maryland Eastern Shore.

Connecticut (5-3) experienced a disastrous trip to Maui, suffering defeats in all three games at the Invitational. Lackluster offensive performances and stifling defensive pressure from Memphis, Colorado, and Dayton derailed the Huskies’ early-season momentum. Now, they’re in urgent need of a standout performance to reestablish their footing.

While Baylor (5-2) finds itself in a better position, the Bears have also faced their share of adversity. They were dismantled by Gonzaga in their season opener and later fell to Tennessee in another challenging matchup. Though Baylor has dominated weaker competition and earned quality wins over Arkansas and St. John's, this second road game of their season presents a significant test.

Both teams will be eager to make a statement, setting the stage for a thrilling battle between two programs looking to solidify their standing in a competitive season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UConn Huskies vs. Baylor Bears NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

UConn Huskies vs Baylor Bears: Date and tip-off time

The UConn Huskies and the Baylor Bears will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

Date Wednesday, December 4 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Gampel Pavilion Location Storrs, Connecticut

How to watch UConn Huskies vs Baylor Bears on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UConn Huskies and Baylor Bears live on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to UConn Huskies vs Baylor Bears play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

As anticipated before the season began, Alex Karaban (15.9 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.3 APG) has taken the reins as the leader of the Huskies, being the lone returning starter from last year’s championship roster. Freshman Liam McNeeley (12.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG) has lived up to early expectations, while players like Solomon Ball (12.8 PPG, 2.1 RPG) are stepping into larger roles following a significant offseason roster overhaul.

Despite a disappointing stretch, UConn remains ranked at No. 25 in the AP Top 25 and has dropped to 24th in KenPom's metrics. Offensively, the team hasn't missed a beat even with new contributors taking on bigger responsibilities. However, defensive lapses during their overseas trip highlighted areas in need of improvement. In the NET rankings, UConn currently sits at 39th, underscoring the work ahead to climb the standings.

Baylor Bears team news & key performers

Norchad Omier (15.9 PPG, 10.4 RPG), a former Miami standout, has delivered exactly what the Bears hoped for after his transfer to Baylor during the offseason. Jeremy Roach (13.3 PPG, 4.7 APG), another impactful transfer from Duke, has embraced a leadership role in Baylor’s talented backcourt. The Bears also boast contributions from two impressive freshmen guards, Robert Wright (11.9 PPG, 4.7 APG) and V.J. Edgecombe (11.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG), who have both displayed flashes of brilliance in the early going.

Baylor holds firm at No. 15 in the AP Top 25, while ranking 23rd in KenPom and 22nd in the initial NET ratings, demonstrating a solid but not flawless start to their season.