How to watch today's UConn Huskies vs Xavier Musketeers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 11 UConn Huskies (8-3) aim to keep their three-game home winning streak alive as they welcome the Xavier Musketeers (8-3) to the XL Center on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM ET, with the game airing on Fox Sports 1.

The Huskies stumbled during Thanksgiving week, going winless (0-3) in the Maui Invitational, but the two-time defending national champions have since rebounded impressively, stringing together four straight victories, including a 77-71 triumph over then-No. 8 Gonzaga on Saturday in New York.

Meanwhile, Xavier head coach Sean Miller is looking for a more polished performance from his team following a tough 68-65 road loss to then-No. 22 Cincinnati on Saturday. The Musketeers turned the ball over 14 times in the rivalry clash, with several miscues proving costly in crucial moments.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UConn Huskies vs. the Xavier Musketeers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

UConn Huskies vs Xavier Musketeers: Date and tip-off time

The Huskies and the Musketeers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Date Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue XL Center Location Hartford, Connecticut

How to watch UConn Huskies vs Xavier Musketeers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Uconn Huskies and the Xavier Musketeers on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

Defensively, the Huskies limit opponents to 64.9 points per game, though they share a similar Achilles' heel with Xavier when it comes to guarding the perimeter. Opponents are connecting on 37.3% of their three-point attempts against UConn, despite being held to 40.7% shooting overall. The defense does excel at creating pressure, forcing 12.4 turnovers per contest.

Key Injuries: Samson Johnson (questionable); Ahmad Nowell (out).

Xavier Musketeers team news & key performers

On the fast-paced Musketeers side, ranked 61st in KenPom, are navigating the absence of senior standout Zach Freemantle (16.9 PPG), who remains sidelined. When at full strength, the offense averages 79.6 points per game, fueled by 46.7% shooting from the field, 39.4% accuracy from beyond the arc, and a stellar 77.8% at the charity stripe. However, road games have been a challenge, as Xavier is winless (0-2) away from home, averaging just 68.5 points in those contests. The team pulls down 9.5 offensive rebounds per game but also commits 11.6 turnovers.

Key Injuries: Zach Freemantle (out); Trey Green (questionable).