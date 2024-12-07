How to watch today's UConn Huskies vs Louisville Cardinals NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UConn versus Louisville NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The UConn Huskies (7-0) aim to extend their seven-game winning streak as they face the Louisville Cardinals (5-3) on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at Barclays Center.

Currently holding a 6-3 record, the Huskies have faced a tougher start than anticipated. All three of their losses came against undefeated, top-five-ranked teams. If the Cardinals want to stage an upset, they’ll need to elevate their game to match that level. Per Warren Nolan, the No. 2 Bracketologist and RPI expert, UConn has faced the most challenging schedule in the nation so far.

Meanwhile, the Louisville Cardinals boast an impressive 10-1 record and sit fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. However, they stumbled in their most recent outing, losing 78-72 to No. 11 Oklahoma on Wednesday. Leading the charge for Louisville are Tajianna Roberts and Jayda Curry, who are both averaging 12.0 points per game. Under the steady leadership of head coach Jeff Walz, now in his 18th season, the Cardinals continue to be a formidable unit.

UConn Huskies vs Louisville Cardinals NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The UConn Huskies and the Louisville Cardinals in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Date Saturday, December 7, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch UConn Huskies vs Louisville Cardinals on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UConn Huskies and Louisville Cardinals live on:

National TV channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to UConn Huskies vs Louisville Cardinals play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

UConn comes into this game fresh off an 88-52 win over Holy Cross at Gampel Pavilion. Freshman Sarah Strong shone brightly, posting a season-high 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting, including an impressive 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. She also contributed seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Graduate student Kaitlyn Chen added a season-high 14 points and seven assists in the same contest.

The Huskies’ standout guard, Paige Bueckers, is making waves in the NCAA women’s basketball scene. She leads UConn in scoring, averaging 19.8 points per game across nine appearances this season.

Louisville Cardinals team news & key performers

The Cardinals, while relying on collective team effort, have found a leader in guard Kiki Jefferson, who averages 12.1 points per game over 11 contests. Her contributions, along with balanced support from the rest of the squad, have propelled Louisville to their remarkable 10-1 start in the NCAA tournament.