How to watch today's UConn Huskies vs East Texas A&M Lions NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 2 UConn Huskies (3-0) will look to extend their undefeated start to the season when they host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-3) on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM ET at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, with the game airing on Fox Sports 1.

The Lions have stumbled out of the gate this season, dropping their first three games against tough opponents. They opened with an 89-67 loss to Iowa, followed by a more competitive 91-83 defeat to South Dakota. However, their third outing was tough, as they suffered a lopsided 87-55 loss to Texas A&M.

Meanwhile, the Huskies have dominantly started the season, cruising to three emphatic victories. They began by dismantling Sacred Heart 92-56 and followed that with another commanding win, taking down New Hampshire 92-53 in their second contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UConn Huskies vs. East Texas A&M Lions NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

UConn Huskies vs East Texas A&M Lions: Date and tip-off time

The UConn Huskies and East Texas A&M Lions will tip-off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

Date Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Location Storrs, Connecticut

How to watch UConn Huskies vs East Texas A&M Lions on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UConn Huskies and the East Texas A&M Lions live on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to UConn Huskies vs East Texas A&M Lions play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

As for UConn, the Huskies continued their dominant run last Wednesday with another emphatic triumph, this time against Le Moyne. UConn raced to a commanding 38-19 advantage in the first half and followed it up with a 52-30 surge in the second, cruising to a 90-49 win. Alex Karaban led the scoring with 17 points and three rebounds in 28 minutes of play.

Alex Karaban has been their standout performer, averaging 18 points and 4.7 rebounds. Liam McNeeley adds 14.3 points per outing and chips in 0.7 assists, while Solo Ball rounds out the double-digit scorers. Dominating the glass, Tarris Reed Jr. grabs an impressive 9.7 rebounds per game.

As a team, the Huskies are hitting 37% of their shots from downtown and converting 71.2% of their opportunities at the charity stripe.

East Texas A&M Lions team news & key performers

The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions picked up their first win of the season in a tight contest against Southern U on Wednesday. Leading 37-35 at the break, the Lions held on to secure a 70-68 victory. Khaliq Abdul-Mateen stood out with a team-high 18 points and added five rebounds to his performance.

Abdul-Mateen has been a consistent scorer, putting up 13.5 points per game along with 1.5 assists. His teammate Scooter Williams Jr. contributes 12.8 points and pulls down 3.5 rebounds per contest. On the boards, Tay Mosher averages 3 rebounds, while Demarco Bethea leads with 5.5 rebounds per game.