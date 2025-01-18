How to watch today's UConn Huskies vs Creighton Bluejays NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UConn vs Creighton NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 14 UConn Huskies (13-4) will look to keep their home dominance alive as they host the Creighton Bluejays (11-6) on Saturday at 12:00 PM ET. UConn enters this matchup riding a five-game home winning streak.

The Bluejays have had a few inconsistent performances this season but have generally been steady. Creighton started strong with wins over UTRGV, Fairleigh Dickinson, Houston Christian, and Kansas City. However, they hit a rough patch, losing to Nebraska, San Diego State, and Texas A&M. They bounced back with victories over Notre Dame, Kansas, and UNLV before suffering defeats to Alabama and Georgetown. Recently, Creighton has found a rhythm, going 4-1 in their last five games, with the only setback being a loss to Marquette. Wins over Villanova, St. John’s, Butler, and Providence have helped them improve to an 11-6 record.

On the other side, the Huskies began their season on a high note but encountered some turbulence in late November. UConn opened with wins over Sacred Heart, New Hampshire, Le Moyne, and East Texas A&M before dropping three straight games to Memphis, Colorado, and Dayton in a neutral-court stretch. Since then, the Huskies have regained momentum, securing wins over MD Eastern Shore, Baylor, Texas, Gonzaga, Xavier, Butler, DePaul, Providence, and Georgetown, with just one loss to Villanova in that span. Their impressive run has brought them to a 13-4 overall mark.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UConn Huskies vs. the Creighton Bluejays NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

UConn Huskies vs Creighton Bluejays: Date and tip-off time

The UConn Huskies and the Creighton Bluejays will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Gampel Pavilion in Mansfield, Connecticut.

Date Saturday, January 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Gampel Pavilion Location Mansfield, Connecticut

How to watch UConn Huskies vs Creighton Bluejays on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UConn Huskies and the Creighton Bluejays on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

For UConn, Alex Karaban spearheaded their recent win with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Solo Ball added 15 points, two rebounds, an assist, and a steal, while Jayden Ross contributed seven points off the bench in 17 minutes of play.

Key Injury: Liam McNeely (out).

Creighton Bluejays team news & key performers

The Bluejays boast a solid offense, averaging 75.9 points per game. Leading the charge is senior center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who averages 17.8 points per contest. As a team, Creighton shoots 46.9% from the field, 34.8% from beyond the arc, and 74.5% from the free-throw line. They also pull down 8.2 offensive boards per game but struggle with turnovers, averaging 13.1 per contest.

Key Injury: Pop Isaacs (out).